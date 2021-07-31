Chris Whitmarsh said he was “extremely surprised” to see Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon open on Thursday night, given the weather.
Whitmarsh, a resident of Montrose who was traveling east with his son Skylar to Littleton, entered the canyon shortly before 9 p.m. Not long after, a strong storm also made its way into the area, causing numerous mudslides in and around last summer’s Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
One of those slides, consisting mainly of rocks, poured onto the roadway immediately behind Whitmarsh’s Ford F-250 pickup truck. Then, not far in front of the father and son’s vehicle, another debris flow made its way onto the eastbound section of roadway.
“I wasn’t even 100% sure where the one rockslide behind me was in comparison to the one that was happening in front of me and I was a little concerned if I was going to get, you know … engulfed in mudslide,” Whitmarsh said. “You hear rocks — rocks falling off the cliffs all around you — and it’s dark, you don’t know where they’re coming from. My best guess was they were coming from across the canyon.”
The Colorado Department of Transportation had already shut down I-70 once Thursday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. due to a flash-flood warning, but reopened the roadway at about 6 p.m.
At approximately 9 p.m., a new flash flood warning went into effect and within minutes, mudslides and debris made their way onto the interstate where Whitmarsh was driving, not far from Bair Ranch.
“It happened so fast,” he said. “I bet it was only a matter of five to 10 minutes, and then everything calmed down.”
With nowhere to go, Whitmarsh and his son spent the night in their truck, along I-70 eastbound, until CDOT crews were able to reach them Friday morning. They were not injured and their vehicle was relatively unscathed.
“We started to see signs of CDOT about 9 o’clock in the morning,” he said.
According to Whitmarsh, CDOT personnel reached him and his son at around 11:30 a.m. Friday and instructed them to drive just east of their location to Bair Ranch. Several people, who also had been stranded along I-70, were gathered at Bair Ranch and were provided food and water.
Whitmarsh said he was allowed to leave Bair Ranch at about 4 p.m. Friday in his own vehicle.
In total, 108 people had to be evacuated out of Glenwood Canyon as a result of Thursday night’s mudslides. At approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office helped escort 29 of the motorists who were stranded in the Hanging Lake tunnel to safety.
“There is a fully operational CDOT center in there and it’s staffed 24 hours a day,” Walt Stowe, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said of the Hanging Lake tunnel where those motorists were stuck. “It’s not like they were in some dark gloomy place for eight hours. …There’s EMTs on board in there, fire engines and everything else.”
The debris flows — consisting of mud, trees and large rocks — were 150 feet wide and upwards of 10 to 12 feet deep in some areas, CDOT officials said in a press conference Friday afternoon. Officials identified 10 different mudslides throughout the canyon.
There are no known injuries or fatalities as a result of Thursday night’s mudslides and officials were confident everyone in the canyon when the slides occurred had been accounted for and moved to safety.
There is no estimate for when I-70 through Glenwood Canyon will reopen. A new release issued Friday afternoon said the closure was anticipated to last through the weekend.
In the early morning hours Friday, an emergency shelter was set up at the Glenwood Springs Community Center by city staff and the American Red Cross.
“We are incredibly proud of our staff for answering that late night phone call,” Bryana Starbuck, Glenwood Springs public information officer, said. “We could get folks in there even in the wee hours of the night.”
The facility’s meeting rooms were quickly outfitted with cots and essential supplies for anyone who had been evacuated from the canyon.
Eleven motorists stayed at the community center as they awaited more information from CDOT. As of Friday afternoon, three people were still utilizing the shelter’s services, which Starbuck said would stay available as long as they were necessary.
“The area will remain open until we’re able to get folks on to where they’re headed,” Starbuck said. “Certainly [there are] no plans to close it while there are still folks there."