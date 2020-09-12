A 24-year-old man who fell about 30 feet into the water and rocks of the Grottos while hiking in the area with family and friends was rescued Saturday by teams from Mountain Rescue Aspen and Aspen Fire, according to a statement from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s office.
“Due to the technical nature of the rescue, Mountain Rescue and Aspen Fire resources worked together to safely load the patient and carry him out. Through the use of ropes and a ‘litter basket,’ responders were able to get the patient back onto the hiking trail and carry him to an awaiting ambulance where he was taken to Aspen Valley Hospital for additional treatment,” it was noted.
A “third hand report” was reported to the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center and relayed to deputies about someone who had fallen into the Grottos, located about 8 miles east of Aspen up Independence Pass, and was too hurt to walk out. In addition to Mountain Rescue and Aspen Fire, Aspen Ambulance responded.
Other assistance was available on the scene before the rescuers arrived. The original notification came into dispatch around 11:10 a.m.
According to the sheriff’s office report: “The patient was being attended to by an off duty trauma surgeon on vacation from the Minneapolis area and another passerby. It was reported that the patient was suffering from an isolated right leg injury and other ‘internal’ injuries. Medics arrived shortly thereafter and began stabilizing and preparing the patient for transport. An additional ER doctor from the valley was in the area and lent a hand in preparing the patient as well.”
The off-duty medics and other rescuers were thanked for a successful rescue operation.
“The Sheriff’s Office would also like to remind the public to exercise caution when hiking in the area of the Grottos as the surface rock can be slippery and unstable,” according to the statement.