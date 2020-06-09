A 40-year-old Texas resident was arrested without incident Tuesday after Basalt police responded to reports that he’d been in the El Jebel City Market, making threats of gun violence.
“We got a call just shortly after 10 a.m. this morning of a man that walked into City Market, put his hand in the air and was yelling that he had a gun,” said Aaron Munch, a lieutenant with the Basalt Police Department. “It was very minimal information; that’s all we had.”
By the time police arrived on scene, however, Brandon Smith had decided to do some shopping of his own while at the grocery store. Munch found him at the Starbucks, apparently awaiting a coffee order.
“By the time we got there, he was over at the Starbucks counter and from what I can tell actually ordered a coffee. As soon as he saw me come in, he put his hands in the air and was totally compliant,” he said.
About six minutes passed between the time Basalt police received the initial call and then took Smith into custody, according to a Facebook post by the department attempting to dispel misinformation that had already spread online.
While Smith did not actually have a firearm on his person or in his vehicle — he consented to a search of his car, Munch noted — he did have brass knuckles, which are illegal in Colorado and a class 1 misdemeanor.
“The disturbance he caused and the fear — there were a lot of people there,” Munch started, noting that Smith also faces a class 5 felony menacing charge.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Basalt police were en route to the Eagle County Jail, where Smith will be booked.
“I think he’s probably a good candidate for some mental health evaluation help,” Munch said. “After our conversation continued, I think there’s more going on for him than normal. I’m hopeful through court proceedings, they can see that. For as bad as it could have been, it went about as well as you can hope.”
This is a developing story that will be updated.