Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are still on the hunt for the bruin behind an early Friday morning attack in an Aspen home about two miles up Castle Creek Road.
“Every branch and log that could have fallen in our way has done that. Nothing fast or easy about this process,” CPW District Wildlife Manager Matt Yamashita said from the backside of Aspen Mountain at about 10:45 a.m. Friday. “We think we found the culprit, but we’re trying to work through things.”
After being swiped in the face by the intruding bear in his Aspen home, a man is undergoing surgery at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction.
The victim awoke after hearing noises from inside his home, CPW spokesperson Randy Hampton explained.
“He heard something in his house and got up and walked out, and there’s the bear — and it was in his living room,” he said.
The man was initially transported to Aspen Valley Hospital before being sent via ambulance to receive care in Grand Junction.
“Not life threatening but potentially life altering,” Hampton said of the man’s injuries.
Pitkin County dispatchers received a call at about 1:28 a.m., according to Hampton.
Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the call, and CPW received the call around 2:30 a.m., Yamashita said.
“We had four officers respond to — two of us responded to the hospital and two of us responded to the residence — and we were all there by 3:30,” he said.
With the bear being at large upon their arrival, dogs were brought in to help track the bruin “first thing in the morning,” Hampton said.
The bear is a familiar one to CPW officials.
“We believe — and this is based on the description of someone who was startled in their house and then slashed by a bear, which can understandably get blurry — the description of the bear matches a bear that’s been in that Castle Creek area for the last couple of days and has been around the last couple of years,” Hampton said.
It’s in those last few years that CPW officials tried, unsuccessfully, trapping the repeat offender.
“In the past, it would’ve been good if we could have relocated it; at this point, that’s not going to happen,” he said. “So it’ll be put down if we find it.”
Yamashita emphasized that all precautions are being taken to ensure the bear’s identity before such drastic-but-necessary actions are taken.
“We still haven't been able to confirm anything or get to that point that gets us to that point of a sigh of relief,” he said.
When providing information to a reporter this morning, Yamashita and his team were more than seven hours into the investigation, and he assumed there would be several more.
“Nothing in these situations is ever as predicted,” he said.
This is a developing story that will be updated.