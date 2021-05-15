Local authorities are investigating the death of a Roaring Fork Valley man whose body was discovered Friday afternoon inside his vehicle near Aspen Village.
The identity of the man, who was in his mid-40s, was not released as of press time. Parker Lathrop, chief deputy of operations for the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, said the man’s name would be released by the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office after his relatives are notified.
Lathrop said a sheriff’s deputy discovered the man’s body in the vehicle, a brown pickup truck, shortly before 2 p.m. Friday. The truck was parked off Highway 82 in a parking area near the pedestrian stairs leading up to the Aspen Village neighborhood, not far from the Woody Creek Station convenience store and gas station.
Lathrop said he had no details regarding the cause of death. It is believed that the man died sometime early Friday prior to the deputy’s discovery, he said.
The man had a downvalley address. “I can’t be more specific,” Lathrop said, adding that he did not know why the man and his vehicle were in the Aspen Village area.
“The deputy noticed the vehicle there and checked on it,” Lathrop added. “The man was not showing any signs of life.”
The coroner’s office is investigating the death, and the sheriff’s office will keep the truck in one of its storage areas until the investigation is concluded, Lathrop said.
The Aspen Daily News will update this story once more information becomes available.