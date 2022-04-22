In seemingly perfect timing for Earth Day, Marble Distilling Co. released its 2022 sustainability report — an exercise in transparency, self accountability and resource sharing, co-owners and husband-and-wife team Connie Baker and Carey Shanks said.
The 21-page report reflects about 18 months worth of work gathering data and packaging it into a comprehensive sort of report card bolstered with research and industry insights, though the Marble team, bolstered by numerous partnerships including the Environmental Protection Agency, has been collecting its own environmental-impact data for seven years.
The report, titled “Combatting Climate Crisis,” is the latest development toward Marble’s goal of becoming the world’s most sustainable distillery — and is actively working toward going net zero.
“The intent of this data-driven report is two-fold. First, to assist and inspire other distilleries in adopting sustainable practices, and second, to build awareness with consumers who vote with their purchases and demand products that reflect their sustainability values,” Baker said in her opening statement in the report.
Shanks echoed his wife and business partner’s sentiment Thursday, emphasizing the multi-agency collaborations happening in order to tangibly tackle climate change through operational standards.
“Yeah, we love what we do, but we don’t keep it proprietary, in-house,” he said. “It’s about sharing information because … at the end of the day, I think what we’re doing is not only sharing our information but finding more and more people that are doing really cool stuff. You don’t want to be so proud — inflict your hubris on it and think you’re the only one.”
As for Marble, Baker and Shanks hope that by sharing what they’re doing, they also identify arenas for improvement in what they’re doing now versus what they can do in the near future. Ranking themselves on scales between 1 and 5, with 1 being best, their “Combatting Climate Crisis” report’s “Sustainability Scorecard” breaks down specific operations in categories including: sourcing; resource consumption and emissions; carbon footprint; and chemical.
When it comes to sourcing, Baker and Shanks partner with other Carbondale and regional business partners to diminish the carbon footprint of having to rely on long-distance shipping and distribution. For instance, they work with Carbondale-based Bonfire Coffee for their coffee beans (for Marble’s Midnight EXpresso liqueur) — earning themselves a 2 on their scale, as while Bonfire commits to only sourcing certified fair-trade coffee, the Bonfire team works with farmers in Guatemala; the Marble team continues to investigate option for sourcing fair-trade coffee from the United States, thus lowering the environmental footprint of international sourcing. Similarly, when sourcing the fresh ginger needed to create their Gingercello liqueur, the duo behind Marble determined they deserve a 2 — they’re on a waiting list with the New Mexico Department of Agriculture to get fresh ginger from there; but until then, they work with Hawaii and Brazilian sources. But when it comes to the peaches that go into Marble’s peach brandy, they come from family-run Riverside Orchards in Paonia. That partnership earned Marble a 1 on the scorecard.
The United States Department of Agriculture believes in their efforts, too, evidenced by the $50,000 grant it awarded Marble to invest in the newly installed equipment that even further cut the distillery’s operating emissions while significantly increasing production. Baker estimated that in total, the new equipment required a roughly $200,000 investment.
“So the USDA covered about a quarter of it,” she said, adding that it was one of the CSU graduate students that worked with Marble that identified the opportunity. “It’s going to be at least a 40% reduction in the amount of energy we use … and double production.”
All in all, the last 18 months of data showed promising trends for Marble. From 2019 to 2020, the business — which comprises both the distillery and an on-site inn — saw its carbon footprint reduced despite a significant uptick in the distillery’s production and occupancy at the inn.
Somewhat counterintuitively, it was the hospitality side of the business that kept Marble afloat through the pandemic. The check-in process is done completely online.
“We installed all those antibacterial lights, and the inn was booked all the time because it was touchless hospitality,” Baker explained, adding that the rooms were stocked with glassware and dishes to accommodate take-out dining. “And if they wanted anything, they could call — we would either leave it outside the room or if they told us they were leaving, we would wait. The work was insane, but our inn was fully booked. We had a lot of nurses; we had a lot of doctors. People still needed to travel.”
Now that the worst of the pandemic is seemingly in the past, Baker and Shanks are focused on combating the next crisis facing humanity: the climate crisis. They’ve made big strides, installing a 30kW solar photovoltaic system — supplying the Carbondale facility with 65% of its energy needs — in May of 2021. And the Water Energy Thermal System (WETS) captures heat used in the distilling process, reusing the energy to heat the tasting room, inn and melt snow off the adjacent sidewalk during the winter. All in all, the WETS saves about 4 million gallons of water a year, and it takes about one liter of water to produce one bottle of Marble vodka.
They’re just getting started, Shanks said.
“I’m not just talking about the sustainability report, but really pushing the envelope and showing true sustainability — which is a balance between economic, social and environmental ideas,” he said.