Marble reexamines its future amid tourism influx

For a small mountain town with less than 150 full-time residents and just a handful of attractions, Marble has a lot to offer. Visitors come from near and far to hike, fish and enjoy the quiet of nature, and the town has long welcomed them with open arms.
But sometimes too much is too much.
Marble was popular with summer tourists before the pandemic, but since 2020, the town has seen a massive influx of visitors — like much of Colorado and other popular outdoor destinations across the country. While the town’s businesses have thrived, residents began to notice a toll on the quality of life and environment, particularly on Lead King Loop, a popular roadway for off-highway vehicles that leads to the old mining town of Crystal and back.
“Marble’s historic base has always been people that come up here for nature, to get away from the noise, to find some solitude, and just get lost in the forest,” said Amber McMahill, Marble’s newly elected town trustee. “But what’s been happening is these RZRs and side-by-sides and OHVs — not that I blame them — but they’ve had kind of a disproportionate impact. The noise really makes the other kinds of enjoyment of our town not possible.”
The town has felt environmental and socioeconomic impacts of heightened visitation in recent years. Town Manager Ron Leach said that dust and noise coming from OHVs on the Lead King Loop, not to mention the degradation to the area’s vegetation and wildlife, has concerned Marble’s residents, but none of those issues are as obvious as the lack of parking. Visitors who come to Marble to ride their OHVs haul them in on a trailer and since there isn’t a lot of extra space to park, the trucks and trailers are usually parked along the streets downtown.
“We’re a very small town and we just don’t have a lot of physical space for as many truck trailers as are coming to Marble these days,” Leach said. “Our biggest problem is parking. We’re running out of parking spaces. When the available parking spaces all get taken up by the trailers, then there’s no available parking for other tourists who come in cars.”
McMahill agreed that the parking issue has had the biggest impact on the town. She said that’s one of the first things the town will try to tackle when it comes to finding a way to control the surge in tourism.
“I think going forward, people are really going to have to realize that truck and trailer parking really is going to be tough in Marble,” she said. “We’ve become almost trailhead parking for the loop, when in reality, it’s the center of our town … We have to have something that creates balance.”
And so the town has taken action. Through a grant from the Colorado Tourism Office, the local chamber of commerce was able to hold a visioning workshop early this year where residents discussed what sort of visitors they would like to host in town — and what Marble’s future should be.
The chamber, of which McMahill is also a member, launched a “rebranding of Marble” in an effort to make Marble feel like itself again. The town is hoping to create more space for visitors who want to come to Marble and appreciate it for what it is: a great place for parents to teach their kids to fish, for people with an interest in art and folks who enjoy an escape in the mountains.
In March, the town received a second grant for tourism management, half of which will be spent on increased signage on the Lead King Loop to inform users about trail safety and the rules of the road, as well as Marble’s history and nature. The other half will go toward a training program for front-of-house employees who will be working firsthand with tourists and putting out messaging. This way, McMahill said, everyone will be on the same page.
A group of residents also formed a Lead King Loop Stakeholder Group about five months ago to address the specific impacts to the town from the visitation of the roadway. McMahill also is a member of the stakeholder group and said that its purpose is to come up with some solid action steps that can be taken to address the loop’s overuse. The group hopes to receive feedback from the public on the issue.
On Thursday, the group and the Center for Public Lands — a training and resource center through Western Colorado University for students, land managers and communities dedicated to addressing contemporary land management challenges — invited members of the public to a listening session last week to discuss the issue.
“One of the things that has become apparent through the process has been how much the recreation use really is impacting the quality of life of people who live in the Marble area, and also the value of recreation to others who live in the area,” said Melanie Armstrong, director of the Center for Public Lands and an associate professor at Western. “It feels like there’s tension there and there aren’t easy answers for those who want to resolve that tension. The opportunity for people to share their ideas of why it’s an issue feels really important.”
Armstrong addressed the full room of Marble residents and other concerned community members who gathered for Thursday’s session at the Marble Fire Station. The purpose of the listening session was to update the public on progress the stakeholder group has made so far, and then ask for feedback.
Armstrong said it should be noted how much work went into the listening session in the five months prior, particularly from members of the stakeholder group, all of whom live in the area and have direct ties to Marble.
“I think we should recognize what it’s taken to get to this point,” she said. “To some folks here, it feels like this is coming out of the blue, but I hope people recognize it’s really built on a lot of process and a lot of thinking and a lot of time by people who really care a lot about this community and about this landscape.”
The stakeholder group is made up of a dozen individuals who represent different areas of the Marble community: McMahill, Crystal summer resident Manette Anderson, John Armstrong of the Crystal Valley Environmental Protection Association, Mike Pritchard with the Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association, Stuart Gillespie of Treasure Mountain Ranch in Crystal, Suzy Meredith-Orr of CVEPA, RPS Rentals owner and fourth-generation Marble resident Jason Rusby and Roland Mason with Gunnison County.
Wyatt Price, Shelly Grail and Kevin Warner of the U.S. Forest Service’s Aspen-Sopris Ranger District also are involved with the group and represent the forest service, which will be a key entity in identifying any regulations that allow or disallow actions the town would like to take. More information about how to contact the stakeholders is available at centerforpubliclands.org/marble-stakeholders.
Some residents who attended Thursday’s meeting brought up concerns about who the stakeholders were and how they would be representing those most impacted by the heavy OHV use along County Road 3. Steve Finn and his wife Alison, who live between Beaver Lake and the base of Daniels Hill, said they were concerned about a potential parking lot the stakeholder group is proposing for the base of the hill.
“Everything that you guys have been talking about will impact us,” Alison Finn said.
The Finns were not the only residents who were eager to ask questions. Throughout the evening, community members were asked to provide feedback on seven different areas: parking, reservations, signs and education, OHV prohibition, road conditions, enforcement and a noise ordinance.
About half of the community members in the room said they would like to see a parking lot at the base of Daniels Hill, and half said they would not. The stakeholders asked attendees where they would stand on charging between $1 to $50 per day for parking, and most people said they would favor a $25 to $50 per-day fee. Residents also said they would support a foot trail along County Road 3 for pedestrians and would like a noise ordinance.
McMahill pointed out that without a formal police department or sheriff’s office in town, enforcement of any new fees or regulations will be tricky going forward, so the town will have to get creative.
The Center for Public Lands also presented results from a community survey released in January and completed in March, which garnered 154 responses. Isabel English, a graduate student pursuing a master’s degree in environmental management at WCU, said the purpose of the survey was to see where people ranked among the issues they felt were most important.
“A lot of these issues are very divisive and we are trying to tie it all back into what we want to see for the future of this area,” she said. “What are we prioritizing? What do we value?”
The survey found that the highest area of concern was the impact of tourism on the community, followed by environmental effects, management, planning and preparedness, and social coexistence.
All of the ideas generated by the survey and the listening session will be brought back to the stakeholder group’s next meeting, where they will compile all of the community feedback and decide where to go next. Armstrong said public input was critical, and whether it was structured or not, the conversations with locals made the session a success.
“I love the passion here, and it’s great to have people being able to really talk and share their ideas and have that conversation with the stakeholder group,” she said. “It’s brave to put ideas out there and hear responses, but I think it’s also tremendously helpful.”
She added that she had hoped to see more folks write down their ideas, but she was glad to see that people wanted to just talk.
There will be a second virtual listening session on Tuesday for people who were unable to attend Thursday’s meeting. Armstrong said she hopes to see attendance from folks within a two-hour commute from Marble, people who enjoy visiting the town, in addition to Marble residents.
The session will take place at 4:30 p.m., and anyone interested in participating is asked to register by emailing centerforpubliclands@western.edu. More information can be found at centerforpubliclands.org/projects-add/marble-lead-king-loop.