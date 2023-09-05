Marble business owners and elected officials say the summer tourism season got off to a slower start than usual this year — probably due to a nearby closure of Highway 133 and misperceptions about access to the famed Crystal Mill.
“I think this summer kicked off with a really gradual growth, tourism growth if you will, simply because I chalk it up to Highway 133 being closed,” Marble Mayor and Slow Groovin’ BBQ owner Ryan Vinciguerra said during a joint meeting with Gunnison County commissioners last week. “That was May and June and then it opened up and catapulted July.”
Highway 133 closed between Somerset and Paonia on May 2 after intense rain the night before overwhelmed a culvert and washed out the road. A temporary bridge was installed and the road reopened on June 19.
Work is now underway to install a larger culvert and, once that is in, the temporary bridge will be removed. The Colorado Department of Transportation anticipates the work being completed by Nov. 17.
While Marble was still accessible from the north via the Crystal Valley, the closure affected tourists’ ability to take a tour on Highway 133.
Vinciguerra as well as other business owners felt the town also was impacted negatively this summer from stories about the Crystal Mill. The owner of the historic structure closed a small hiking trail that went from the rough national forest road down to the river and provided a different perspective of the mill. Articles reported that “bad behavior” on the part of some visitors led the owner to close the hiking trail and post a no-trespassing sign. The articles reported that some visitors were carving their names into nearby trees and breaking off pieces of the mill — and that one group even threw a party in the fragile, 131-year-old structure.
At least two articles appeared about the closure in prominent regional news outlets.
“Those of you who followed or read that, what it was talking about was 20 feet of trail down to the river and I think some people thought that was the Lead King Loop Trail,” Vinciguerra said. “It made national news. I think that had an effect (on Marble business).”
The Lead King Loop is a stunningly beautiful route for off-highway vehicles, mountain bikers and trail runners. The national forest system roads that make up the loop weren’t affected by the small hiking path closure. The mill could still be easily viewed from the national forest road across the river from the mill.
Crystal River Jeep Tours depends on tours to the mill and other natural and historic landmarks nearby for its summer business. Samantha Smith Wilkey, owner and operator of the longtime family-owned business, said in a prior interview in August that she believed her business was down earlier in the summer due to coverage of the small hiking trail being closed.
Some people weren’t reading the articles thoroughly and erroneously thought all access to view the mill was shut off, she said. The company’s Facebook page includes a mid-August post that showed people could still stand alongside the road for a great vantage point for pictures of the mill.
Vinciguerra said it is difficult to assess tourism trends in the post-COVID world because the numbers of people getting outdoors surged so much during the pandemic. Now conditions are settling down.
He labeled it a “unique summer” for Marble. Summer and fall are vital for the town because many businesses close when the town is snowbound.
“I have a pretty good pulse on business volume in town,” Vinciguerra said. “July was as great as ever but I felt there wasn’t as much four-wheeling going on although we’re ready to hit maybe a strong leaf-peeping season. So we’ll see what happens.”