Some members of the Marble Board of Trustees warmed to the idea this week of asking area residents to weigh in on the off-highway vehicle controversy that’s festered for years.
Two trustees said in a work session with the Gunnison County Commissioners on Tuesday that they would like to place a ballot question before voters on whether OHVs should be banned in town or cast a wider net and ask Marble-area residents to make their feelings known through a survey.
The board was pressed by a small audience of observers to state where they stand on allowing or banning OHVs.
“I don’t want to make that decision for the town of Marble,” said Mayor Ryan Vinciquerra. “That should truly be a ballot question.”
Marble along with Gunnison County and the U.S. Forest Service have grappled for years on how to treat OHVs. They formed a stakeholder group in 2021 to study issues and propose solutions to the increase in OHV traffic on the Lead King Loop, a national forest system of roads that are accessed via Gunnison County Road 3. People on side-by-sides, all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes access the loop via Marble.
The group’s recommendations included building a parking lot for vehicles east of Marble at the base of Daniels Hill and leaving the county road open as a connector between Marble and national forest roads. Marble has stepped up parking enforcement within the town boundaries the last three summers. Volunteers greet people who are parking and urge them to heed speed and noise restrictions in town. Gunnison County has provided funds to the Forest Service for ranger patrol of the Lead King Loop.
That hasn’t calmed the storm. Audience members and some trustees noted that many OHV enthusiasts are finding places to park outside of the town, such as west of town and up the marble quarry road, and then traveling through town to get to the loop.
Marble resident Peter Mertz said the activity creates too much noise.
“They’re going right through our neighborhoods and you can’t even hear yourself think,” Mertz said.
Marble resident Kathy Fry said she recently undertook an early morning trail run that took her to Crystal, Crested Butte, Gothic and back to Marble. She said the quiet conditions she experienced on the Crested Butte side were shattered when she reached Marble.
“I hit town and it was insane,” she said. “I was so sad for our community.”
The problem isn’t just on weekends, Fry said. The parking, speed and noise are a nuisance throughout the summer.
John Armstrong, president of the Crystal Valley Environmental Protection Association, also noted the peace and quiet at Gothic.
“It’s the way it should be,” he said.
Fry and Armstrong suggested Gunnison County could prohibit OHVs on the short stretch of the county road from Beaver Lake to the crest of Daniels Hill. The Gunnison County commissioners have been reluctant to end that exemption to county rules along the connector stretch outside of Marble. They have reasoned that people pulling trailers with OHVs will just park on and around Daniels Hill, creating problems for residents trying to access their land and clogging the road.
In addition, Marble trustee Amber McMahill said the community sentiment isn’t clear cut about a ban. Some residents also are OHV enthusiasts who want to preserve their ability to use the vehicles from their homes.
“I think that, at least in Marble town, things are getting better every year and the majority of town residents that I talk to don’t want to give up that piece of our culture,” she said.
When OHV foes were lobbying Gunnison County in past years to end the exemption that allows OHVs on County Road 3, “residents within Marble kind of came out in force, really angry that they could no longer run up to Crystal, that they could no longer go up for a picnic in the basin, that the kids wouldn’t be able to ride around the lake anymore,” McMahill said. “So I feel like for those that this is an issue and it makes life harder are very, very vocal about it, but we found that when we approach that issue of banning ATVs, this whole other section of Marble comes out in defense of keeping it. So it is something that we would like to see a decision by the citizens themselves.”
While they are unwilling to ban OHVs on the short stretch of county road east of Marble, the Gunnison County commissioners said they are empathetic with the issues Marble is facing.
Commissioner chairman Jonathan Houck said small mountain towns throughout Colorado and the West are facing similar issues as recreation of all types explodes. There are more mountain bikers, more rock climbers, more of everything, he said.
“There are just more people out in the woods everywhere, including the quiet little (spots) like the Crystal Valley,” Houck said. “We are seeing this across the West and across public lands.”
There is a noticeable increase in motorized use, especially of Razors and side-by-sides, he continued.
“That use is going through the roof and the United States Forest Service is struggling as much in the Gunnison National Forest as they are in the White River National Forest,” he said.
Houck lamented that the manufacturers of off-road vehicles undertake a marketing plan that urges users to go forth and “conquer” nature. That contributes to behavioral issues, such as the trend among some to mount their vehicles with running lights, blast music and ramrod around places like Taylor Park outside of Crested Butte.
Houck noted that Gunnison County lobbied the Forest Service to consider placing limits on the number of users on the Lead King Loop at one time and requiring reservations and permits. The Forest Service didn’t feel the number of users warranted a permit system, the commissioners said.
Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner confirmed after the meeting that permits weren’t viewed as a viable option by the agency due to numbers and policy.
“I’m not aware of anywhere we require a permit to use a road,” he said.
He supports continued cooperation with Marble and Gunnison County to find solutions, such as a parking area at the base of Daniels Hill, although he said it wouldn’t include trailer parking for OHVs.
The pursuit of a parking lot hasn’t gained much traction since the stakeholders’ committee meetings, he acknowledged. “It’s been a little slower than we were hoping for.”
Houck said at Tuesday evening’s meeting that he hopes some progress can be achieved in Marble before it divides town residents further or results in environmental damage. He noted that Moab was overrun and getting “destroyed” before it decided to build campgrounds and provide parking, trailheads and designated routes for specific types of travel.
“I don’t want to see the Upper Crystal River Valley have to get destroyed by uses in order to get solutions,” he said.
Houck also related a conservation he had with a San Juan County commissioner who was also a previous council member in Silverton. They talked about how OHV use and installation of broadband and cell towers are divisive issues.
“Some of these small towns like yours are really torn,” Houck said. “People feel like it’s more than the issue. They feel like they’re fighting for the future of what their community will continue to look like. There’s always half the people that want to see it change significantly and another half that doesn’t.”
The commissioners urged Marble to turn to voters for a resolution on OHV use.
“The putting-it-on-the-ballot route is a very viable way to get a very distinct (assessment) of where people stand and I don’t think it’s necessarily a bad tool,” Houck said.
Commissioner Laura Puckett Daniels noted for audience members that a ballot question can always be pursued by residents as a citizens’ initiative. Signatures can be collected to force the town to place a question on the ballot.