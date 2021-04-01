Area meat eaters recently held an Eat Meat Day March in March to support Eating Meat and to oppose Not Eating Meat. There was a concern about the potential for confrontation at the parade after a gang of vegetarians attempted to drown out the cowboys’ chanting by revving up their fruit juicers.
Additionally, there was intelligence chatter regarding a cell of vegan anarchists hatching a plot to disrupt the festivities by spiking the punch bowl with Bragg’s Liquid Aminos; attendees were advised not to venture too far from the porta-johns until the all-clear signal was given.
Not to be outdone, a group called Patriotic Paleos for Paleolithic Patriotism held a counter-counter-demonstration. Police tried to keep the antagonistic groups separated in order to avoid a pitched battle between mobs — one armed with steak knives and opposing groups wielding sharpened runcible spoons and bump-stock salad shooters.
Congresswoman Lindsey Boobert led the parade, wearing Madame Gagga’s iconic meat dress. She was followed by the Colorado Rocky Mountain Adventure School’s marching band and accompanied by an honor guard of newly reintroduced wolves fighting over her dress’ train. As they proceeded down the route, Boobert posted location updates to Twitter.
The parade concluded at the fairgrounds, where the meat dress was slow-roasted over an oil shale grill and served up as Meat Dress sliders.
The whole show was in response to the Gov. Jerry Polls’ creation of a “MeatOut Day.” Unsurprisingly, blood pressure was high among meat advocates in response to the governor’s proclamation elevating a day without meat to a place of honor between National Croissant Day and National Chocolate-Covered Raisin Day. The National Ravioli Day Council is said to be planning a lawsuit against the Polls administration for stealing the spotlight on March 20, drawing attention towards a day of eating rice and beans and away from the popular pasta option.
Event organizers denied rumors that the parade would culminate in a letter-writing campaign encouraging the federal government to actually support small-scale local agriculture producers — for example by strengthening USDA RD programs, leveling the playing field with monopolistic processing cabals and by fairly distributing farm subsidies. The rumor was flatly denied by the parade planners, who said they prefer showy grandstanding to actually influencing policies that help local agriculture.
Local ranchers could not be reached for comment — likely because they were too busy out calving in the pre-dawn snow to get their undies in a bunch over a symbolic “state day” honorific thingy going on down in Denver.
Colorado has an official state cactus and state pet, but no official state food. It is said that the last attempt to designate a state food devolved into a reprise of range wars between sheepmen and cattlemen who jousted with irrigation shovels, while representatives from Pueblo, Rocky Ford, San Luis, Olathe and Palisade all watched from the sidelines sipping wine.