Kyle Jaffee boxes up a to-go order at Meat & Cheese Restaurant and Farm Shop in Aspen. Beginning Nov. 15, Meat & Cheese will require its guests to show proof of vaccination in order to dine indoors. Through a Pitkin County program, numerous businesses in Aspen and the county, like Meat & Cheese, will require their employees and guests to be fully vaccinated upon entry. In turn, they won’t have to wear masks indoors.