Ardent volunteer, activist and Aspen Highlands ski instructor, Marcia Goshorn was a familiar figure around town for more than 40 years, known for her big smile and strong opinions. Goshorn died Saturday in Ft. Wayne, Ind., where she has been living the past year while receiving treatment for frontal temporal lobe dementia, according to her family. She turned 68 on Oct. 4.
Goshorn served more than a decade on the housing authority board, and on the senior council that planned for continuing care of the retirement community, as a World Cup racing gatekeeper and volunteer with the local Susan G. Komen chapter, where she made news via her insistence that the millions of dollars raised locally for breast cancer screening and treatment be used locally.
“Marcia fought against that money leaving the valley, and she kept that money here to be able to offer free mammograms,” said friend Carmen Kobacker, who first met Goshorn when they were both ski instructors at Aspen Highlands during the 1977-78 season teaching the then revolutionary graduated length method (GLM).
In 2014, Goshorn received the Pitkin County Cares Helen Klanderud Award for volunteer service. She was also active in the Pitkin County Democratic Party and was thrilled to give a ride last year to Vice President Joe Biden after a private function.
“He needed a ride into town. She was so excited to meet him,” said her sister Carol Whitinger.
Goshorn is also survived by three brothers, Doug, Brian and Greg, and her mother, Helen Goshorn, who is 99 years old.
‘Don’t look back’
Goshorn ran three times for a seat on Aspen City Council but was not successful in any of her bids.
Her sister said Goshorn wasn’t overly phased by the losses and kept an attitude about moving on, no matter what.
“Marcia’s one of those people that didn’t look back. I don’t think it ever bothered her that much,” Whitinger said.
Goshorn also bucked the direction of her conservative Midwestern family.
“Mother never understood why Marcia was such a rabid Democrat,” Whitinger said.
Aspenite Donna King, who knew Goshorn since 1983, also marveled at her friend’s adherence to her ideals.
“Marcia did not hesitate to be outspoken for her beliefs and being a Democrat,” King said Sunday. She added that Goshorn throughout the decades was “very active in the voting process.” Her other jobs in recent years included the Aspen Resort Association, Aspen Mountain Lodge and City Market.
In a Highlands Alum Facebook post, ski pro Andy Hanson wrote, “She was a tireless worker for all in Aspen. So sad to lose her.”
A graduate of Colorado State University, Goshorn learned to ski in Indiana first before moving to Colorado, according to her family.
Carmen Kobacker recalled a loyal friend whose kids called her “Aunt Marcia” and someone who was trusted to take care of their cats.
Kobacker’s online tribute to Goshorn included the following: “She loved her years at Aspen Highlands and enjoyed our annual reunions very much. We all have fond memories of her and she will be very missed. Rest in peace dear friend.”
In a 2015 interview with the Aspen Daily News, and in a question about if you could change one thing about Aspen, what would it be, Goshorn replied: “I would like to go back to the period in Aspen’s history when people came here to get away from the real world. Everyone now seems to want to bring it with them, change us and they miss the chance to unwind and enjoy the beauty and potential in peace.”
Goshorn’s health declined rapidly before she left Aspen for further care one year ago, and her sister thanked the community for coming together during that time to watch out for her safety.
“Police, firemen, bus drivers, everybody watched out for her,” Whitinger said.
No services are planned at this time but Goshorn’s family said they will respect her wishes for a final resting place in Aspen sometime in 2021.