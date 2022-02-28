After volunteering on the Glenwood Springs Planning and Zoning Commission for nearly 17 years, Marco Dehm will be sworn in as a city council member this Thursday.
During a less than six-minute special city council meeting on Friday, council members appointed Dehm to fill the Ward 1 seat vacancy in a 6-0 vote.
Former Ward 1 City Councilor Steve Davis, who served on council for more than seven years, resigned in January for personal reasons.
Dehm will complete the remainder of Davis’ term — not set to expire until April 2023.
Last Friday, Councilor Ingrid Wussow, who also previously served on the city’s planning and zoning commission, made the motion to appoint Dehm to the Ward 1 city council seat.
“We had such excellent candidates,” Wussow said. “It was a difficult decision and we really appreciate your willingness, all three of you, to submit an application to fill this vacancy.”
In addition to Dehm, retired electrical engineer Clemons Kopf and retired small business owner Marc Adler also applied for the Ward 1 seat vacancy.
Dehm works as the chief operating officer of Keylink, LLC, a local vacation rental company.
“We really encourage any participation in one of our boards or commissions — or any other way,” Mayor Jonathan Godes said during last Friday’s meeting. “Congratulations, Marco. … We’ll have a swearing in on March 3 for anybody that wants to attend.”
Dehm was born and raised outside of Basel, Switzerland, and has lived with his family in Glenwood Springs since 1993.
In April 2023, Dehm will need to seek formal election for the Ward 1 city council seat if he intends to retain it.
While members of the city’s boards and commissions serve on a volunteer basis, council members do get compensated. Glenwood Springs City Council members earn $1,000 a month and the mayor earns $1,200 a month.
“Working with constituents, business owners, special interests groups and regional agencies secures our vitality and strengthens our position as a regional hub,” Dehm wrote in his city council application letter. “My hopes are to transition into [the] current council smoothly and to integrate efficiently.”
Dehm will be sworn in at the March 3 city council meeting. In the coming months, city voters will decide on questions pertaining to the municipal airport in south Glenwood as well as R2 Partner’s controversial 480 Donegan housing project in West Glenwood.
In a previous interview with the Aspen Daily News, Dehm said the city’s lack of affordable housing was the most pressing issue he hoped to address.