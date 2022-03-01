Mardi Gras celebrations will occur today below sea level in New Orleans, as well as more than 8,000 feet above it in Snowmass Village.
“We have thousands — thousands — of beads,” Sara Stookey Sanchez, Snowmass Tourism public relations manager, said Monday (also known as Lundi Gras).
Mardi Gras, specifically Fat Tuesday, celebrations have occurred each year in Snowmass Village for four decades.
According to “The Story of Snowmass,” by Paul Andersen, the first Mardi Gras celebration in Snowmass Village took place over Labor Day weekend in 1968 as part of “a summer-long series of themed events.”
However, celebrating Mardi Gras in the summer “didn’t stick,” Andersen also wrote in his book. Although Fat Tuesday’s date does change every year, it never lands in the summer. Instead, Mardi Gras Day (Fat Tuesday) always occurs 47 days before Easter.
In the ’80s, tourism officials realized more Louisiananians were visiting Snowmass Village during Mardi Gras week. Subsequently, the annual Mardi Gras celebration in Snowmass Village “was born,” Andersen wrote.
The Mardi Gras festivities in Snowmass Village have also always included an honorary king and queen, with this year’s being Barb and Dave Peckler.
“They both have deep roots here in the community,” Sanchez said. “We’re excited to honor them this year.”
For the last 13 years, Barb Peckler has served as court clerk and office manager for the town of Snowmass Village; her husband Dave has worked in the town’s transportation department for the last 43 years and currently serves as its director.
“My hope is that people come out. It’s certainly Fat Tuesday, but it’s still a workday,” Sanchez laughed. “Grab a drink, watch the band, do a little après. Locals can hopefully leave work early and be a part of the experience. I think that would be awesome for the community.”
Music begins at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Snowmass Base Village with Seattle-based pop, rhythm and blues band The Dip — which boasts more than 942,000 monthly listeners on Spotify — set to take the stage at 3:30 p.m.
The annual Mardi Gras bead toss will also occur from the concert stage at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.
“We have lots of visitors in town for Mardi Gras, for this awesome week,” Sanchez said. “It’ll be a great thing for our guests to enjoy as well.”
The Mardi Gras festivities in Snowmass Village will conclude Tuesday night with fireworks launched from Fanny Hill beginning at 9 p.m.
According to a news release, Tuesday night’s fireworks will be viewable from “balconies, trails and restaurants around Snowmass Village.”
For Braden Gastineau, owner and executive chef of Gastineau’s The Roaring Cajun, Fat Tuesday and especially the days leading up to it means more seafood gumbo, frog leg cassidy, crawfish monica, turtle soup and king cake deliveries to his customers — many with Southern accents — up and down the Roaring Fork Valley and across the Western Slope.
“I like being able to remind people of being at home,” Gastineau said. “Bringing the Gulf [of Mexico] to the mountains is kind of my slogan, and that’s what I like to represent.”
Gastinaeu, who previously worked as a sous chef at Brennan’s in New Orleans, said he preferred cooking cajun cuisine in colder temperatures.
“It’s a comfort food,” Gastinaeu said. “When I do my catering, I’m blasting the Mardi Gras music, I’m wearing the alligator onesie, I’m making people dance. … A lot of it’s just trying to bring smiles to people’s faces.”