It took several years for Kirstie Ennis to be comfortable getting back in the air following a helicopter crash while she was deployed in Afghanistan in 2012.
Ennis underwent an amputation of her left leg and has since had continued surgeries that have left the amputation above the knee, including one within the past few weeks. It ended her plans of learning to become a helicopter pilot for the Marines. But Ennis hasn’t been one to let her disability get in her way, nearly summiting Mount Everest in 2019 — and attempting it again in the spring.
She launched the Kirstie Ennis Foundation to assist other adaptive athletes.
On Tuesday, a small camera crew from HBO joined Ennis, who has lived in Glenwood Springs for six years, and her instructor Hannah Simpson out on the ramps at Aspen/Pitkin County Airport as she takes on her next endeavor of learning to fly planes and overcoming the obstacles of her trauma and disability.
“I would say it took me probably two years to actually get on a plane and feel comfortable again. Then it took me up until 2019 over in Nepal on my first Everest ascent to actually get back in a helicopter for the first time,” Ennis said. “That was pretty wild to experience. I don’t know but there’s something special about being on a flight line, the smell of all the fuel, the sounds, the vibrations even of the ground. It’s something that I will always miss, like I would regret not getting back out in the air.”
Ennis took a flight in a private plane to San Diego for a pre-operation procedure from a friend she chose to only identify as Mike. Sitting together in the cockpit, they discussed at length their love for aviation, leading Mike to offer to sponsor Ennis in flight lessons. Initially hesitant to take someone else’s support, the two and their families grew closer and she finally caved and accepted his offer.
Enter Aspen Flight Academy, a nonprofit flight training school based out of the airport, where Ennis and Simpson are working together more so than a typical teacher-pupil relationship.
Simpson is a commercial flight instructor, a graduate from the prestigious program at Purdue University. She hasn’t had a student like Ennis and the challenges of teaching a person with one leg and one prosthetic to fly keeps her up at night, she said.
“I lie in bed and I think about it at night of the logistics of how I’m going to do this,” Simpson said. “It’s not like this big, scary challenge. It’s more like, ‘How can I figure this out? What can I do? What if we did this?’ and playing around with it.
“This is something really cool that I have not seen anybody do before.”
As a student-teacher at Purdue, Simpson worked with adaptive students in adaptive planes that had accommodations for amputees. But those pilots could only get certified to a certain level because of those accommodations, she said. Ennis is going the whole way, learning to fly in standard cockpits without disability accommodations.
Small planes like the one Ennis and Simpson are training on use foot pedals to control the back rudder to assist in turning. With Ennis’ prosthetic leg, it’s simple enough to engage the pedal for the purpose of using the rudder.
The “major hurdle,” Simpson said, is that the same pedals are used for braking, which requires flexion of the ankle. Ennis’ prosthetics don’t have a clear-cut method of interacting with the pedals in that way.
Simpson said that Ennis’ firefighting prosthetic, which is similar in appearance to running prosthetics with blade-like bases, are proving the most helpful in that regard, but the duo may still have to “jerry rig” some form of hand brake.
Ennis has not yet flown because of the recency of her latest operation, plus the complications of logistics in teaching her — and imperfect weather conditions.
The process caught the attention of HBO’s monthly sports journalism program, “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.” After a planned production for its Oct. 25 episode didn’t come through, HBO caught wind of Ennis’ story and the timing “connected the right dots,” Ennis said. It will put her endeavors on a national stage — Simpson noted that her father watches the show and was ecstatic to learn his daughter would be on it — and help her cause of spreading awareness of adaptive athletics and activities.
Her story is slated to premiere in the October episode, reported on by correspondent Jon Frankel, who has connections to the Aspen area.
“There’s a little bit of pressure to it,” Ennis said. “I’m making this up as I go and I’m very fortunate there are amazing people that believe in me, whether it’s Mike or Hannah or anybody from HBO, I wouldn’t have the confidence to go out and do it on my own.
“So I like to think that by doing stuff like this or at least showing the good, the bad, the ugly, everything else, that people can have somewhere, something to turn to and hopefully people realize that I believe in them too.”
Ennis said that she hopes to eventually be certified to fly helicopters as she sought to do while on active duty.