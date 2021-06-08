Of all the considerations that went into the 2021 Marolt Open Space Management Plan — of which there are numerous — the possibility of a bike park was among the ones planners heard the most about.
“We saw a lot of comment on this notion of a bike park,” said John Spiess, open space and natural resource manager, during Aspen City Council’s work session Monday. “We continue to call it a bike park, but I think in general the way the community is thinking about it is more a directional flow trail, and that would be between Marolt Place and Castle Creek.”
Details are far from fleshed out, he noted.
“This is nothing that we have detailed out in a great set of plans or anything like that but that is the general idea,” he said.
It’s a conversation that’s been in the works for years, like the management plan in general. COVID-19 and some turnover within the city’s open space staff created some delays on finalizing the document, which has come together in about 75 pages and hundreds of pages more in appendices.
“[It’s a] really fantastic document; I wish I could take credit for it,” Spiess said.
Roughly six months into Spiess’ role, Parks and Open Space Director Matt Kuhn described him as the “expert” on the plan.
Monday was the last time for the Aspen City Council to hear about the management plan for one of the municipality’s landmark open spaces near the city’s entrance west of Highway 82 before it will be presented a formal resolution in a few weeks.
On June 17, the Open Space and Trails Board will formally adopt the plan as a recommendation to council.
“The Marolt Open Space is a significant property within the city of Aspen’s portfolio of open space lands,” the Aspen Community Voice survey described the project. “Today, this 74.5-acre property hosts a mining and ranching museum, community garden, wildlife habitat, buffer zones between developed and natural areas, Nordic ski trails, a paraglider landing zone and bike paths that are vital community connectors.”
The sheer number of uses — and people partaking in those myriad activities — has driven a lot of the need for a new management plan, both Kuhn and Spiess said. Not everyone who enjoys the area shares the same interests or even appreciates them.
“It’s quite amazing the number of people who are using this space these ways and the variety of uses out there. It is a challenge but a very interesting challenge,” Spiess said. “We've spoken with the paragliders, and they have concerns about the number of social trails that are starting to [traverse] the site — an example of this increased use and the conflicts that originate around that kind of increased use.”
Other factors considered in the management plan include the history of the space — the city’s open space department has partnered closely with the Aspen Historical Society in variables ranging from parking to resurrecting historical structures in disrepair — to maintaining natural vegetation.
At one point, before the city acquired the Thomas parcel in 1982 and the Marolt parcel a year later that together comprise Marolt Open Space, there was hay production on the land, a notion that Councilmember Rachel Richards expressed support for Tuesday.
“I do recall seeing that pasture hayed before,” she said. “I think that really adds so much to that character. It’d be nice to return to some of that agricultural heritage out there and at the very least fencing it.”
Further, she noted, agriculture may help curb the influx of invasive species in the area, such as the overgrown thistle she noticed the last time she was enjoying the area.
“Bordered by Castle Creek Road, Moore Open Space, the Roundabout, Highway 82, Power Plant Road, and Castle Creek, the Marolt Open Space consists of open grassy meadows, stands of aspen, cottonwood, and spruce trees, mountain shrublands, willow and cottonwood riparian ecosystems, and fragments of sagebrush ecosystem as well as ponds, wetlands, irrigation ditches, and a reach of Castle Creek,” the Aspen Community Voice survey says in describing the open space.