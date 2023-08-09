A group that’s been working on a recreation management plan for the Maroon Bells area is recommending expanded visitor education and tweaks to current operations but nothing drastic like visitor limits to the Aspen-area’s iconic setting.
The group, headed by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Volpe Center, unveiled its recommendations for Pitkin County commissioners and the public in separate meetings Tuesday.
The 34 recommendations included educating dog owners on proper etiquette and keeping their pets on leashes while on the trails, potentially ticketing cyclists who disobey traffic laws and using pricing for shuttles and parking reservations to spread out visitors and whittle down peak times.
The Maroon Bells Scenic Area receives about 300,000 visitors annually, primarily packed into June, July, August and September. When the study was launched in April 2022, officials said use had doubled over the last decade and created management challenges. However, during a presentation to commissioners on Tuesday, the representative of the study team said the operations in Maroon Valley are “working pretty well.”
“People enjoy it, people are able to get there,” said Benjamin Rasmussen, the Volpe Center’s project manager on the Maroon Valley work. “We don’t want to see things change in a negative way and we want to make positive adjustments here and there so more people can enjoy it.”
A reservation system was implemented in 2021 for shuttles traveling between the Aspen Highlands base and Maroon Lake parking lot as well as for parking of private vehicles. The shuttle service, which charges a $16 fee for adults, is currently “right-sized,” Rasmussen said. Parking reservations sell out but no-shows leave spaces unfilled, so the operators are overselling to avoid vacancies, he said.
“I think the big picture is, hopefully, we can over the next 15, 20 years, improve operations at the Maroon Bells so more people who want to be there can be there at the times that they want to be there,” Rasmussen said. “That doesn’t mean we’re opening the gates wide and it’s going to be a free-for-all but let’s look for those opportunities to kind of shift visitation around while keeping open as many opportunities as we can.”
The commissioners had a mixed reaction to the direction. Commissioner Francie Jacober asked if the goal was to get more people up there.
“It feels like we’re at capacity every time I go up there, on everything,” she said.
Commissioner Steve Child said he avoids going up to Maroon Lake in the summer months because of the crowds. He prefers cross-country skiing there in winters for relative solitude.
Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury applauded efforts to be accommodating of people who want to visit the scenic site.
“This is an iconic public lands facility and space that is owned by everyone in the United States,” she said. “I think about their access as well, which we help facilitate or impede.”
Commissioner Greg Poschman noted that he hears from constituents who don’t want any further changes to upper Maroon Creek Valley. “It’s our prize asset,” he said.
Commissioner Patti Clapper is traveling overseas and couldn’t participate in the work session.
U.S. Forest Service rangers who have worked in the Maroon Bells Scenic Area before and after the implementation of the reservation system believe operations are running more smoothly now, according to Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner.
“Overall from our rangers’ experience up there, they do believe that most people are having a better experience than they did prior to reservations,” he said.
The advantage of the reservation is it spreads visitors throughout the week, according to Warner.
The commissioners’ comments were collected by the Volpe staff and will be incorporated into the study. A final plan will be released in September or October.
The recommendations were unveiled at a public open house attended by a handful of people on Tuesday evening. There will be another opportunity for the public to learn about the recommendations firsthand, on Tuesday, Aug. 15. An online Zoom meeting will be available at the following link: usdot.zoomgov.com/j/1609091964?pwd=QVpwWDVyeCtxSEdHUGZxaXQvbjQrUT09. The meeting code is 160 909 1964 and the meeting ID is 469765.
Along with the 34 recommendations, the exhaustive study presented ways the recommendations can be achieved. That information will be a key part of the final study and will be released online when completed.