Reservations are required to visit the Maroon Bells Scenic Area this summer for those who intend to use their own personal vehicles as well as riders on the RFTA shuttle.
According to a press release Wednesday from the U.S. Forest Service, “The next window for making reservations to visit the Maroon Bells Scenic Area begins June 15, when those wishing to drive their own vehicle in the early morning or evening hours between June 28 and July 31 can start making reservations.”
The current reservation window for personal vehicles covers those who want to visit the scenic area through June 27. The window for shuttle reservations is open from June 28 through the month of July.
Reservations for visiting the Maroon Bells Scenic Area may be made at www.aspenchamber.org/maroon-bells and are available in rolling increments.
The reservation system to the scenic area was started this year because of COVID-19 social distancing requirements as well as the need to safely manage demand for the popular area by personal vehicle or bus. Maroon Creek Road opened for vehicles June 8.
In a statement Dan Blankenship, CEO of the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, said, “I was pleasantly surprised how many reservations there were on the first day the system went live, with virtually no advertising. The reservation site is easy to access and use and, due to the limited supply of reservations available each day, we anticipate there will be tremendous demand when the word gets out that visitors will need a reservation to visit the Maroon Bells this year.”
Beginning June 28, visitors must use the RFTA shuttle service between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Outside of those hours, personal vehicles are allowed to access the scenic area, but reservations are required. Vehicle reservations run $10.
The fare for all shuttle reservations will be $15.95 per person and access is from Aspen Highlands Ski Area, where paid parking is in effect after the first 30 minutes. Aspen Highlands may also be accessed three times per hour on the Castle Maroon bus from downtown Aspen, which is free to all riders.
A group of officials from the White River National Forest, RFTA, Pitkin County, city of Aspen, Aspen Skiing Co. and the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, has been endeavoring for more than two years to develop solutions to mitigate traffic, parking and environmental impacts created by people visiting the Maroon Bells, according to Wednesday’s release.
“This working group really stepped up this spring to ensure visitation to this iconic Colorado landmark could continue safely,” said U.S. Forest Service Aspen Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner.
Other upcoming dates when one can make a reservation for the Bells include July 1 (for Aug. 1-31 visits) and Aug. 1 (for Sept. 1-Oct. 11 visits).