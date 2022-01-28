Longtime local Librarian Martha Durgy will retire on Saturday after working at the Pitkin County Library for more than 25 years. And though this chapter is closing, Durgy’s literary influence on the valley continues to turn pages.
Durgy moved to Aspen in the summer of 1989 and quickly became engaged with the Aspen literary community. She worked at Explore Booksellers — tallying a perfect score on Katherine Thalberg’s employee entrance book knowledge screening exam, according to a release — as well as the Aspen Bookstore in The Little Nell before accepting a job at the Pitkin County Library.
Soon after stepping into her librarian role, Durgy spent three years’ worth of weekends commuting to Denver to earn her master’s degree in library and information science. With a passion for literature, Durgy committed her career to connecting readers to the stories between pages, as well as the shared experiences that storytelling ignites among a community.
“We’re in a community of very great readers,” Durgy said. “I think one of the most gratifying things for me has been my partnership with Aspen Words — that community has grown in status and outreach over my years and it has taught me so much, I have been so grateful for that connection.”
Aspen Words is not the only major cultural organization that Durgy has worked and grown with over the years. Through her role as the publicity and program coordinator at the Pitkin County Library, Durgy has forged strong working relationships with many institutions in the Roaring Fork Valley like the Aspen Music Festival and School and the Aspen Institute.
She has been the driving force in developing a number of library programs for the community on travel and cinema, specifically, and she played a crucial role in the Pitkin County Library’s 2015-2016 capital campaign.
Additionally, while many local libraries are often looked over in this day and age, Durgy worked to preserve the precious culture that a library brings to community, keeping local newspapers and radio stations apprised of happenings within her hub of books.
In 2011, Durgy advanced community outreach efforts by launching the library’s first e-newsletter and starting its first book club, “Train Dreams Fiction Book Club,” which still meets to this day. Durgy said she will continue to host the “Train Dreams Fiction Book Club” in retirement, and she thanks the library for the endurance of this cherished literary endeavor.
“We will continue to meet on a once a month basis and that is able to happen with the library’s support because they buy the books for the members in all of our clubs,” Durgy said.
As Durgy reflects on her many years at the Pitkin County Library, she traces the change in generational reads and the new ways in which people connect through storytelling.
“I’ve worked in so many areas of library services, but it’s in the past ten years that libraries have looked to more commitment to community outreach and making connections that way,” she said. “It has been exciting and challenging for me, and I’ve had the privilege to work with very talented, young team members, who will be taking over after me.”
Durgy feels confident in passing her torch to a younger generation of readers, yet she hopes the literary classics live on in the Pitkin County Library, the Aspen community and the world at-large.
“I mean, we learn so much from the younger generations, but I would love to see people continue to love the classics of literature,” Durgy said. “At the same time, there are so many new influences in media and virtual connections that are also impacting literature — I hope we all connect with that and just enjoy all of it.”
Though Durgy will put her librarian title to rest on Saturday, the Pitkin County Library doors will always remain open for the avid reader, and she looks forward to seeing people back in the library making connections with the staff, with the books and with the programs.
“I am at a great advantage,” Durgy said. “The things I have always loved in my librarian role — books, film, music, storytelling — will easily continue to be the very pleasurable center of my activities in retirement.”