The federal mask regulation for public transit, including aircraft and airport terminals, was extended by one more month and will be in place through April 18, Aspen-Pitkin County Airport Director Dan Bartholomew said Thursday.
The federal mandate was scheduled to end today (March 18), but last week the Biden administration extended the requirement.
Speaking during a meeting of the local airport advisory board, Bartholomew said the rule would continue to be enforced at the local terminal building and on commercial flights to and from Aspen. The regulation was extended at a time when state and local governments, including Colorado and Pitkin County, have rescinded indoor mask rules amid rapidly declining COVID-19 case counts.
“From what I’m hearing, don’t necessarily expect that April 18 will be the end of the [transit] mask mandate,” Bartholomew said. “It may go beyond that.”
In extending the rule, the administration said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “will work with government agencies to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor,” according to a story by NBC News.
The requirement had been extended twice before.
It also will remain in place despite the CDC’s shift in COVID guidance in February that said most Americans are safe without a mask in indoor settings, NBC reported. And while the U.S. Senate passed a resolution early this week that would undo the requirement of masks on planes, trains, subways and other modes of public transportation, it’s unclear whether there will be a vote in the U.S. House.
Thursday’s meeting marked the third monthly gathering of the fledgling airport advisory board. In November, Pitkin County commissioners interviewed 15 applicants for seven board seats and two alternate positions; final selections were made in December.
There was much interest in serving: The county received 75 applications for the non-paid board positions prior to a September deadline, an unusually high number for a volunteer, advisory role, officials have acknowledged.
Four of seven regular board members — vice chair Meg Haynes, Valerie Braun, Richard Heede and Howie Mallory — were present for Thursday’s meeting, either in person or through the virtual Zoom platform. Three were absent: chair Jackie Francis, Auden Schendler and Bruce Gordon. However, the two alternates, Rich Burkley and Michael Solondz, were in attendance, as were three ex-officio members representing the city of Aspen and the towns of Snowmass Village and Basalt.
Much of the meeting was plagued by technical difficulties. Some virtual attendees had trouble hearing and seeing those who were there in person because of a prominent echo in the audio feed and because of the darkness of the meeting room at the Airport Operations Center. And some of those who were there in person couldn’t see the virtual attendees when they were talking because they didn’t have video access.
Deputy County Manager Rich Englehart, whose responsibilities include the airport, said in-person attendees will be given laptops in time for the next meeting on April 21 so that they can follow all the speakers more easily.
Most of Thursday’s meeting concerned the process involved in developing a revised airport layout plan, described by Bartholomew as “a graphical representation of existing and proposed future conditions at an airport facility.” The last such plan was completed in 2015.
The county has applied for a Federal Aviation Administration grant to pay for the in-depth planning effort. The layout plan, described by Bartholomew as a “master plan light” and a “blueprint,” identifies airspace obstructions and catalogs the airport’s property and infrastructure in concrete dimensions.
Having an updated airport layout plan will help pave the way for federal funds, Bartholomew said. Once underway, perhaps this spring, the process from start to finish may take 12-18 months. A consultant will be chosen to handle the job after the grant to cover costs is secured.
“Right now, we’re in a little bit of a holding pattern” for the money, Bartholomew said.
Some board members brought up the two February incidents at ASE in which private jets went off the runway.
The first incident, on Feb. 21, resulted in a nearly nine-hour closure of the airport after an aircraft was forced to brake hard when it couldn’t get enough lift to take off. That plane ended up 150 feet off the runway and suffered significant damage but its crew and passengers were unharmed, Bartholomew said.
The second incident, on Feb. 24, involved an aircraft that may have had a minor mechanical issue with its brakes locking up after landing, forcing it slightly off the runway. The airport was closed for about 80 minutes to allow for the plane to be removed; no one was injured in that incident and the aircraft was not damaged.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating both accidents. It could be 12-18 months before a final report is released, officials said.
The airport advisory board was created following a recommendation from the ASE Vision Committee, the overarching committee involved in the 2019-20 community process that resulted in a list of “common ground” recommendations regarding future redevelopment of the airport. The board is charged with looking at big-picture airport issues, not day-to-day operations.