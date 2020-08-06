Pitkin County commissioner Greg Poschman is what one might deem a mask enthusiast.
On a mission to change the cultural perception of masks, Poschman teamed up with local business owner Candice Carpenter Olson to curate a fashion show — modeling masks exclusively — at 12 p.m. on Saturday at Here House.
“I’ve been really focused on masks for quite a while now, and I realize that the hardest thing is, how do you change a culture? How does a culture change direction really quickly?” Poschman said in a phone interview Tuesday night. “It’s really hard, and the best thing you can probably do is get people who are influencers and respected folks, people in the community of all walks of life, sizes, shapes and ages to model best practices and model good behavior so we can normalize this idea of wearing masks.”
Thus, a fashion show was born. The idea arose out of a conversation between Poschman and Olson, an active community member and founder of Here House, Aspen’s only social club and co-working space.
Noting the widespread research that shows masks as one of the few ways to stop the spread of COVID-19, Olson said via phone Wednesday, “We’re just trying to help popularize them a little and be able to tell the serious story. And also make sure people know where to get masks and support the local mask-makers.”
Supporting local and cultivating community runs in the family for Olson, whose daughter, Michaela Carpenter, co-founded Local Coffee House next door to Here House. Along with using local purveyors when possible, the coffee shop sells homeware and other goods crafted by local artists.
After relocating to Aspen as a full-time resident three years ago, Olson said she learned quickly the challenges of running a business in the valley and the importance of supporting one another.
“Between seasonality and now COVID, I mean, my hat is off to everyone who is creating businesses in Aspen … one of the things I’m more committed to is just doing everything we can to pull the valley together,” she said.
Staged along the patio area of Here House and Local Coffee House, the debut fashion show will feature masks from nearly a dozen local designers and boutiques as well as a few high-end options “just for fun.”
A hybrid of local and fashion-forward, the masks in the show will also be functionable and comfortable because Olson and her team personally tested all of them. “We bought extra from each of the makers to ensure we could breathe in it and eliminated any that we thought didn’t work,” she said.
Slated from 12–2 p.m. Saturday, the show will include a two-course lunch and a two-page program that details where patrons can purchase the mask, cost, etc. Olson emphasized that the event aims to (safely) bridge connections within the community, and in particular among locals and mask-makers. Tickets to the socially distanced event are $40 apiece and can be purchased online at Eventbrite or in-person at Here House. One can reserve a seat or an entire table, inside or outside, depending on availability.
All of the profits from Saturday’s show will benefit Aspen Hope Center. While the Hope Center’s work is always critical, Olson said, it is perhaps more important than ever given the stressors of these unprecedented times.
Ten locals will model the masks in the show, DJ Spooky (Paul D. Miller) will emcee the event and Poschman will give a talk.
But first, the county commissioner needs to figure out what he is wearing and whether his mask should match or contrast his shirt.
“I’ve been really stressing over this, because I don’t know what I’m going to wear to the fashion show,” Poschman said. “I’m not [modeling] in it, but what if I show up wearing something just really lame? Like, I’ve got to really work on my game here.”