Last winter, as people piled into Big Hoss Grill’s cozy dining room, Anna Foster said she recalled kindly reminding “every third table” to wear a face covering.
“They definitely ask us why they have to,” Foster, who works as a server and manager at the eatery in Snowmass Village, said Wednesday. “They like to challenge that, for sure.”
Beginning Thursday, Big Hoss Grill, like every business in Pitkin County, must require its staff, customers and anyone else over the age of 2 to mask up indoors regardless of vaccination status.
Foster, who never envisioned herself having to ask people to comply with public health orders, had mixed feelings about the forthcoming mask mandate and was also skeptical of its timing.
“I think that I was going to wear a mask anyway,” Foster said. “Just after Food & Wine and everything, it was interesting that they waited for that to all be out of the way and now they’re … doing it again.”
Pitkin County’s latest public health order, requiring masks indoors, comes on the heels of the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience, which drew thousands of concertgoers outdoors and just days after a scaled back but still sold-out Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.
“We’re happy to comply with Pitkin County as long as we can stay open ... and not be shut down like we were at the beginning of the winter. That was horrible,” Foster said. “Anything to keep us open and safe.”
As of Wednesday, Pitkin County’s seven-day COVID-19 incidence rate was 276 cases per 100,000 people, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers “high” transmission.
The CDC places a county into one of four transmission levels — low, moderate, substantial or high — based upon its seven-day incidence rate. According to the CDC, a seven-day incidence rate of less than 50 cases per 100,000 people is considered low or moderate whereas a rate of 50 cases per 100,000 people and above is considered substantial or high. If Pitkin County’s seven-day incidence rate remains in the CDC’s low or moderate transmission levels for 21 consecutive days the indoor mask requirement will automatically be lifted. However, if Pitkin County’s seven-day incidence rate returned to substantial or high levels for five consecutive days the indoor mask requirement would be automatically reimplemented.
“Masks aren’t punishment, they’re protection — let’s be clear about that,” said Jon Peacock, Pitkin County manager. “These mandates are in place to protect our local community.”
Neighboring Garfield and Eagle counties will not require people to wear masks indoors, despite also having “high” levels of transmission per the CDC’s determinants. However, in other parts of the state, like Boulder and San Miguel counties, indoor mask mandates have already returned.
Since Sept. 3, Boulder County has required people 2 years of age and older to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. San Miguel County, home to Telluride, did the same beginning Sept. 2.
According to both Boulder and San Miguel’s public health orders, people who refuse to wear a mask indoors can be fined up to $5,000 or put in jail for up to 18 months.
Pitkin County’s own public health order has the same penalties for people who disobey the law. However, local public health and law enforcement officials have stressed that such penalties would only be utilized in very egregious cases.
“We’ll continue to play an educational role,” said Brian Olson, Snowmass Village chief of police. “We are not really going to be part of the chasing down every unwilling mask participant. That’s going to be up to the businesses and public health.”
If an unruly customer refuses to wear a mask and also refuses to leave a business when asked, then the police department would intervene on trespassing charges. However, Olson was hopeful such instances would be the exception, not the rule.
Olson recalled the police department receiving less than five calls over the winter, spring and early weeks of summer that involved people who refused to wear a mask.
“If we’re present while somebody’s not wearing a mask [indoors], we will obviously advise them of the current order and tell them that they have to mask up,” Olson said. “And, if they don’t want to mask up, they can … take their business elsewhere.”