At its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, the Basalt Town Council voted to extend its public health order requiring individuals to wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“The curve is not going in the right direction right now,” Mayor Bill Kane said. “We’ve got to get the word out and make sure that people do the fundamentals.”
The town first passed a resolution requiring residents and visitors to wear face coverings in May and has continued to extend beyond the mandate’s initial expiration date. The latest iteration takes effect immediately and requires people to wear face coverings in Basalt through Jan. 27, 2021.
Basalt’s public health order requires individuals to wear face coverings when entering and while inside places of businesses open to the public, as well as in public indoor or outdoor places where people cannot maintain safe social distancing from others. The resolution also prohibits businesses from permitting entry by persons not in compliance with Basalt’s public health order.
According to Basalt Police Chief Greg Knott, when the town’s face covering mandate first went into effect, his department did more educating than enforcing.
“In the beginning, we did a lot of education and a lot of speaking with individuals about the requirement,” Knott said. “Since then, we’ve had really good compliance and have not had to take any enforcement actions.”
Knott said over the last several weeks, calls concerning individuals not wearing face coverings had reduced.
“We’ll get a call of … ‘A person wasn’t wearing a mask.’ If we can contact that person and educate them, we do and not take an enforcement action,” Knott said. “But, the numbers are very minimal.”
Basalt’s public health order does not require persons under the age of 2 to wear a face covering. Additionally, individuals do not have to wear face coverings if it would cause impairment due to an existing health condition.
The Aspen City Council also unanimously approved the continuance of a mandatory mask zone throughout the winter tourism season at its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday. The zone runs from the base of Aspen Mountain to the Roaring Fork River, with Original Street and Aspen Street as bookends. Aspen Highlands base area is also included in the ordinance.
Aspen’s standing health order was set to expire on Nov. 4; however, the mandatory mask zone will now remain in effect through May 1, 2021. The measure was passed via emergency ordinance Tuesday night, which allows it to go into effect immediately.
Aspen City Attorney Jim True said requiring face coverings in Aspen’s most trafficked areas aligns with local and national health measures.
“I believe there is ample evidence throughout the country regarding the effectiveness of face coverings and therefore, based on the health orders that are in place and the concerns that council discussed earlier tonight, we believe it is appropriate to have this adopted as an emergency ordinance,” True said.
Along with creating a mandatory mask zone, the order continues to require individuals to wear face coverings outside of the zone when inside facilities open to the public, or outdoors when a distance of 6 feet cannot be maintained.
The May 1 date falls well into a typical Aspen off-season, and Councilmember Rachel Richards said the six month goal post is flexible, should conditions approve.
“Should we see dramatic changes in the course of the pandemic, we can repeal this or rescind it later, but right now, this is about clear and consistent direction for people and businesses,” Richards said. “If the time is right and it’s safe for our community, I’d be happy to repeal this earlier than the date we are setting now.”
Pitkin County and Colorado have both recorded a rise in positive COVID-19 cases this month. Data from the Pitkin County board of health shows nearly 80 positive results in October.
Councilmember Ward Hauenstein said the numbers alone should spark compliance with the mandate.
“I just want to reinforce how important it is,” Hauenstein said. “We have a tendency of relaxing and being a little complacent. The recent spikes have shown the consequences we have paid for dropping our guard.”
Rachel Beck, a community response officer with the Aspen Police Department, said when the city first mandated face coverings in late April, the department began conducting an hour-long “mask patrol” and has continued to do so daily.
“I personally have not had any difficult interactions,” Beck said.
According to Beck, during her mask patrols, she has gone from handing out 20 or 30 masks in late spring to, now, only having to hand out one or two face coverings on patrol.
“In general I think this town is doing really well with its mask ordinance,” Beck said.
Aspen Daily News Reporter Alycin Bektesh contributed to this report.