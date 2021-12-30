A 24-vehicle pileup that included seven tractor-trailer rigs completely shut down eastbound and westbound Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident occurred in the eastbound lanes, not far from the Grizzly Creek Rest area, at 2:36 p.m. and also involved 17 passenger vehicles, according to Colorado State Patrol.
Eight people were transported to a nearby hospital with minor to moderate injuries. There were no fatalities.
“We have staged multiple tow truck companies … to get them in there when we get done with our investigation,” Master Trooper Gary Cutler, a state police public information officer, said.
According to Cutler, three tractor-trailers and 15 passenger vehicles involved in Wednesday’s pileup had to be towed. It isn’t immediately clear what exactly caused the accident, and the investigation was still underway as of press time.
He said he was not aware of any drivers cited or arrested. He said drug or alcohol use was not suspected.
“The roads were snowpacked and icy … that is our contributing factor to it,” Cutler said.
The Colorado Department of Transportation started a “slow roll” of traffic in the westbound lanes at 4:46 p.m.
“Why they do that is to get the plows ahead of the queue of traffic,” said Tracy Trulove, a CDOT information contractor. “The plows kind of pace the cars going through so people don’t just go wide open with the conditions like they are right now.”
CDOT reopened the eastbound lanes about an hour later, at approximately 5:40 p.m.
“CDOT wants to remind motorists to slow down and drive for winter conditions in order to react to any situation that could occur ahead of them,” Trulove said. “When the conditions are icy … you have to give yourself more time to be able to stop.”