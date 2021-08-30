During a time when restaurants across the valley and country are having to reduce hours of operation or close altogether due to staff shortages, Chef Mawa McQueen is expanding service to include dinner for the first time at her namesake Mawa’s Kitchen.
McQueen worked with local designer Barbara Glass of Barbara Glass Inc. to remodel the Aspen restaurant, opening up the space by more than 800 additional square feet and bringing “more vibrant life and color to the establishment,” according to a press release. It was truly a labor of love, as Glass — “a neighbor and regular” — designed the restaurant pro bono.
“It’s amazing what she did with our restaurant. The new design is elegant and chic — you can see both me and Aspen in the space,” McQueen said. “I told her we were planning to redesign it ourselves and she said, ‘Let me help you.’ It’s an amazing example of women helping women!”
The new design doubles the capacity of the restaurant, adding 30 seats and a full bar, which allowed McQueen to open for dinner service for the first time with a full cocktail and wine list. Glass was inspired by Mawa’s bright personality and cooking style to inform the new interior look and style — what was previously filled with neutrals is now elevated with color. Built-in shelves full of Mawa’s signature line of good-for-you snacks, GrainFreeNola, line the entryway.
Speaking on the design, Glass said, “Restaurateurs had such a tough time this past year, I wanted to give back and support her and our small but mighty community in Aspen. Mawa cooks in a very colorful way — all of her food has such life. There’s nothing about her that is dull, which is why I knew we needed to bring more color to the space.”
A highlight of the refreshed design is the bar and the new cocktail and wine program behind it, developed by Beverage Director and Sommelier Ericka Briscoe. A curated wine list features over 20 selections served by the glass and a lengthy bottle list.
Those seeking a cocktail will find plenty of options, including the Queen Bee — a nod to Beyoncé and Mawa herself — made with Dona Vega Mezcal, fresh pineapple-ginger juice, hibiscus and bee pollen.