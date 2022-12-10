Chef Mawa McQueen is joining forces with East West Partners this month to open Mawita, a new Latin-inspired restaurant and bar in the Collective in Snowmass Village.
With the restaurant, McQueen aims to bring new flavors and character to the heart of Snowmass Village. It kicks off with a grand-opening event at 3 p.m. Dec. 17 with entertainment provided by DJ Naka G. Mawita is located in the space that formerly housed Mix6.
“This is a place where you can go to have a high-quality, casual meal at the base of the mountain and enjoy some amazing mezcal and tequila-based cocktails,” McQueen said. “I am so excited to bring ethnic cuisine to Snowmass Base Village — it’s ready.”
Mawita follows McQueen’s other restaurants, Mawa’s Kitchen in the Aspen Airport Business Center and The Crepe Shack in Snowmass Village. Both locations are popular for their diverse flavors and skier-friendly menus. Inspired by her childhood on the Ivory Coast and two decades of experience in Paris, McQueen’s dishes often include classic French elements.
While staying true to her roots is important, Mexican-inspired food will be a new venture for her, and it’s one that made sense.
“I wanted to do two things — first of all, serve my community,” McQueen said. “That’s why I came up with something that’s not Mawa, because Mawa already exists. We don’t need a second Mawa. What doesn’t exist that everybody craves and everybody can afford? Mexican cuisine.”
McQueen said she was inspired by her travels to Mexico and other parts of the world where the Latin flavors were similar to what she grew up with on the Ivory Coast, yet done differently. Mawita will use both cultures to create an Afro-Latin fusion. Included on the menu will be three different types of guacamole, jerk chicken tacos and eggs benedict served with arepas in place of an English muffin.
McQueen’s second goal was to create something that would be affordable for everyone. Mawita will feature a tapas menu with items like marinated olives, cheeses and breads, which range in price from $5 to $28. The menu also will focus on allowing people to build their own meals by ordering a bowl of rice with sides of meat, or pieces of cheese and bread so that they don’t need to break the bank on an entree.
“We want this building to scream, ‘Come here,’” McQueen said. “I really wanted to make sure the average Joe can come and say, ‘I can have a cocktail and a quesadilla,’ and you don’t have to spend $100. That was my goal.”
While affordability was the goal, the restaurant is still in Snowmass Village, so McQueen didn’t shy away from more expensive menu items. Mawita will serve beef short ribs and caviar tacos for those in the mood to splurge.
In addition, the menu will feature different items depending on the season. This winter on weekends only, visitors will be able to order bowls of paella that designed to satisfy three people. McQueen also will focus on getting fresh seasonal ingredients.
McQueen hopes that Mawita will be a place where people want to go after a day of skiing. Every day this winter beginning at 3 p.m., Mawita will host apres afternoons and serve complimentary Champagne until supplies run out. McQueen’s advice: Get there early.
“When Mawa says Champagne, meaning it comes from France — we’re talking about real Champagne,” McQueen said. “We’re going to come out with a bang. Everybody’s invited. Have fun with us.”
McQueen also recommended making reservations ahead of time, as seating is limited and evenings are already starting to fill up. Reservations and contact information can be found at mawita.com.
The restaurant will be open every day for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m., and dinner from 5 to 9 p.m., as well as brunch on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.