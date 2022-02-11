The question of maximum density for the proposed redevelopment of Phillips Trailer Park was not answered during a Tuesday work session of Pitkin County commissioners.
During a January meeting, three commissioners expressed support for going well beyond 57, the previously agreed-upon maximum number of homes for the community — perhaps as many as 70 to 90 — as a way of addressing the local affordable housing crunch. The trailer park, which the county purchased in 2018, currently has around 40 units: 30 on the hillside off Lower River Road and 10 on the riverside near Highway 82.
On Tuesday, however, the Board of County Commissioners reached a consensus to stick with the 57-unit figure, perhaps going five units beyond it to 62, well under the 70-plus that was discussed last month. A debate about where to locate the new units appeared to drive the discussion and brought the total back to the 57-to-60-unit range that a previous BOCC configuration decided on in 2020.
Deputy County Manager Phylis Mattice said Thursday that greater density at Phillips isn’t necessarily off the table. Other factors — such as estimates on how much tenants will pay to rent their lots to help offset the cost of county infrastructure improvements — must first be considered before a maximum cap is decided, she said.
“They are wrestling with density versus affordability,” Mattice said. “I think we’ve arrived at the bottom number.”
She said consensus also was reached Tuesday on another major point: clearing the 10-unit riverview section and giving tenants the opportunity to move their existing homes or place new ones on an expanded hillside section with new infrastructure. But the 2020 board configuration had already agreed to that as well, after being told by county staff and consultants that the riverview section was partly located in a flood plain and that the cost of improved infrastructure on both sides of the trailer park would be too much to bear.
Mattice said commissioners also agreed to consider an area just below Lower River Road, near the existing hillside section of the community, as a spot for additional housing. The previous BOCC had indicated that it wanted to keep the new housing confined to a bench above the trailers on the upvalley (eastern) side of the hillside section.
Much of the meeting discussion focused on an unused agricultural field near the upvalley trailer homes. Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury has lobbied at previous meetings for going beyond the 60-unit range and using part of the field to build new affordable housing.
But on Tuesday, she could not convince two other commissioners of the five-member BOCC to join her in forming a majority to support developing part of the field. Commissioners Patti Clapper, Greg Poschman and Steve Child are adamantly opposed to it, citing the longstanding goal of preserving and protecting Pitkin County’s rural character.
McNicholas Kury pointed out that residents of the trailer park have indicated support for using the open field for new housing.
She said she also agrees that the footprint of the trailer park should be limited — the area shouldn’t be developed to its maximum capacity. But when the BOCC started its discussions about redeveloping Phillips three years ago, it was based on a public health analysis on the need for stable, safe, affordable housing, a problem that has only grown with time.
“I would love to see the board put equity first, and think about the lowest income people in our community,” McNicholas Kury said. “This is not a location that’s going to violate the highest ideals of the community and the rural character that we are trying to protect in Pitkin County.
“But I’ll have to let it go — I’m in the minority … but I’m really troubled by this,” she added.
Clapper said she took offense to the comment.
“I’m sorry if I’m a compromiser,” she said. “I understand the nature of the heart of this community, and affordability and equity — I’ve taken all of that into consideration. I’m trying to get a project that we can work on, that we can grow with.”