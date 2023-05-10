Mayor Torre proclaimed May the Month of the Young Child in Aspen on Tuesday, surrounded by about a dozen kids from child care centers throughout Pitkin County.
The Month of the Young Child is an annual month-long celebration of children and their families. In the proclamation, Torre read that the celebration raises awareness about the value of high-quality early childhood programs and the crucial role that early learning plays in children’s social, emotional, mental and physical development.
“We extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all those who work so hard to care for and educate our youngest citizens, and we commend these efforts and encourage community involvement of all citizens to recognize and support the needs of young children,” Torre said.
Torre also noted the importance of valuing early childhood teachers, saying that child care access was one of the previous council’s top three goals, and he was proud of the work that the city has achieved in recent years to address that need. In two weeks, the council will meet for its goal-setting retreat, where they will define priorities for the next two years.
“For years, we’ve given a lot of attention. Of course, we have funding that’s available for child care and the like, but really we’ve stepped it up even more,” Torre said. “It’s amazing that it’s taken us this long to really try to make steps to valuing our teachers more than we do, but we’re on that path and I really thank the community that supported those efforts that the council has made.”
After reading the proclamation, council members handed out Goldfish and bubble wands to the kids in attendance. In the coming days and weeks, Kids First will celebrate the Month of the Young Child with a full calendar of activities.
“The Month of the Young Child is a time to recognize the importance of early childhood education and to celebrate the children and families in our community,” Kids First co-manager Nancy Nichols said in a statement. “We are excited to organize these events and look forward to seeing the children, families and community members come together to celebrate this special month.”
On May 1, the festivities kicked off with Screen Free Week, where Kids First and Aspen Mountain Tots shared ideas to encourage families to limit screen time for young kids. Some of the suggested activities included stretches, playing with pets, crafts, games, picnics in the park, cooking, building a fort and snuggling.
On May 4, community volunteers participated in Read With Me Day, where each child care classroom in Pitkin County heard a story read aloud at the same time. The event allowed children to meet community members who enjoy reading and sharing stories with them.
Today, the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners will read a proclamation similar to the one Torre read Tuesday, declaring May the Month of the Young Child in Pitkin County. A group of children will attend the meeting, and all schools will prepare a healthy lunch for the students and staff.
At 10 a.m. May 16, children from all the child care programs in Pitkin County will gather at the Aspen Fire Department downtown for the annual children's parade. They will march down Hopkins Avenue to Galena Street, then Galena to Hyman Avenue, and then proceed from the Hyman pedestrian mall to the fountain area.
From 7:30-8:30 a.m. on May 23, children can ride their bike to child care or to the Yellow Brick Center. At the Yellow Brick, muffins and juice will be served.
Finally, from 4-6 p.m. May 25, children's art will be displayed at Paepcke Park for the community to see, organized by Woody Creek Kids.