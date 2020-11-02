Keeping a community healthy by providing leadership, setting aspirations and achieving consensus are primary goals of any community’s elected leader
So it’s more than appropriate that Snowmass Village Mayor Markey Butler is also the chair of the Pitkin County Board of Health, and has been for years, during the worst public health crisis in over 100 years.
After serving two, three-year terms as the village’s mayor, Butler steps down after the electorate chooses her successor on Nov. 3 by selecting either Billy Madsen or Tom Goode. Both currently serve on the Snowmass Village Town Council with Butler, and she has shared her thoughts and experiences about being mayor with both men.
“I’ve shared with them that you are not in charge, you are a facilitator,” Butler said.
“You should not always speak first. You should listen. You should try and build consensus around an issue when an important decision needs to be made. I usually never make the motion, and I usually go last when we are discussing an ordinance,” she said.
While Butler laughed when recalling that she has retired three times already, it’s doubtful she retires now (sorry to her husband), and she strongly considered a run for county commissioner in this election season. But right now, first and foremost, Butler’s thoughts are on her community and keeping everybody healthy this winter.
“I would like to say, and I’ll be Pollyanna here, that we will get through the winter,” she said. “It’ll be a good winter. Skiing will be fabulous and our incidence rate will not go up. But I will tell you that is a far-fetched dream.”
Butler cautioned that Snowmass and our other local communities can’t afford for the ski areas to be shut down, but she also notes the rising rate of virus incidents in the 18- to 40-year-old age groups and believes the community’s health will be tied to the virus spread in this group this winter.
Building consensus
Public health has been part of Butler’s life for more than a couple of decades. She was a nurse with decades of experience, and then the chief executive officer of Arbor Hospice in Michigan when she and her husband, Jerry, decided to move to Snowmass permanently in the early 2000s after coming to “paradise” in the late ‘70s to ski and buying a condo here in the 1980s.
It did not take Butler long to get involved in her new community. Seeing a need for hospice care in the Roaring Fork Valley, and encouraged by longtime local health advocates, Butler founded Roaring Fork Hospice, which has now become Homecare & Hospice of the Valley. Butler retired from the organization in 2018.
Butler also got involved in local government, joining the Snowmass Village Planning Commission in 2006 and eventually becoming its chair. She ran for Snowmass Village Town Council and won in 2008, ran for mayor and won in 2014 and was reelected three years later.
Clint Kinney, Snowmass Village town manager, was hired by the town council that Butler headed in 2015.
“Markey’s a strong and terrific leader, and I think that’s one of the highest compliments you can give a mayor,” Kinney said. “She worked hard on council and planning before that to build a consensus and make sure that everybody was heard.”
Alyssa Shenk was appointed to the Snowmass Village Town Council when Butler became mayor.
“Markey was a wonderful mentor. She has always provided great guidance, and her institutional knowledge is amazing,” Shenk said. “She has consistently been a strong advocate for staying true to our values as a town and thoroughly vetting all projects to make sure they align with our goals, vision and unique local character.”
Tom Goode joined the Snowmass Village Town Council during Markey’s time at the helm and now wants to be mayor himself.
“Congratulations to her for being the first female mayor in the town’s history,” Goode said.
“She handled all of us politely and timely. She was a great facilitator. We all agreed to disagree, and we all got through it with nobody holding anything against anyone else. She led the way and will be sorely missed,” Goode added.
Butler’s beginning as mayor (2014) was a challenging time for the community. Then, Base Village was stopped in its tracks, there was dissension and name-calling on town council and they could not agree on naming a new town manager.
At the height of the controversy, Butler was asked to recuse herself from all Base Village votes because the developer at that time had made a financial contribution to the nonprofit hospice organization she was heading. The controversy was short-lived when it was pointed out that the same developer had contributed to about 20 different nonprofit organizations in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Looking back, Butler acknowledges the difficulty of living in a small town and making government decisions.
“It really puts you in a funny place. You really have to dig deep into your conscience when you are dealing with a PUD and you know that a company has made a donation to your organization,” Butler said. “Can I be independent? Can I make the decision and not be beholden to a donor? It borders into one’s ethics.”
After the controversy was resolved, the current members of the Snowmass Village Town Council were either appointed or elected, and Butler worked to shape the council into a team.
“My number one goal at that time was to bring forth a team spirit and build team and camaraderie amongst council people because we did not have that with the previous council,” she said. “And I am very proud of this current council.”
Butler steps down proud of a number of accomplishments as she looks back. She lists the town’s latest review of the comprehensive plan, the approval of the next phase of Base Village, the Limelight, the Collective, the public ice skating rink. She strongly felt then and now that the town needed these amenities and that they created a community living room for Snowmass Village, its residents and visitors.
She is proud of the Snowmass Arts Advisory Board and public art projects such as the statue in the roundabout, and she is proud of the work the current town council has done on the Fanny Hill Townhomes and the Snowmass Center. The center’s final PUD approval will be discussed in two meetings or more beginning Monday, Nov. 2.
Having set the stage for many community accomplishments, her biggest issue these days is readying her home for sale and deciding what in their 5,000-square-foot home will fit into their new condo.
Mayoral candidate Billy Madsen summed up the thoughts of many in the community: “It has truly been an honor to work with madam Mayor Markey Butler. Her tireless commitment to improving our community and helping those in need has been impressive. The grace she displayed through her work with Hospice has helped many families navigate the difficult end of life process. Markey is a Snowmass Village treasure.”