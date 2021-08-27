The Mayor’s Cup golf tournament will return this Sunday after a yearlong hiatus due to COVID-19, and no one is more excited than Mayor Torre. For the first time, the tournament will double as a fundraiser this year, and all proceeds will benefit Aspen Strong and the Aspen Hope Center.
“One of the biggest things is to normalize the conversation around getting help and making people feel comfortable getting in touch with these organizations to get help,” Torre said. “We didn’t do it last year, so I was very interested in bringing the Mayor’s Cup back — but I was very interested in bringing it back with this added benefit to it of supporting these great organizations.”
The Mayor’s Cup tournament has in the past given Aspen mayors an opportunity to invite the community to join them on the golf course and showcase the area. This will be Torre’s first tournament as mayor, and he said he is excited to use it as an opportunity to raise funds and awareness for an issue that he cares deeply about. Mental health is a fundamental part of life, he said, and feeling unwell can make life even more difficult.
“Pitkin County is identified as having three times the national average for suicide rate, so we have a heightened problem here in our valley,” Torre said. “What is apparent is that there are a lot of people in our community that could use a little help, could use somebody to talk to, and utilize the resources that are out there.”
The tournament will be a two-man scramble, and pairs will play from their best ball and keep their own score. The top five finishing teams will receive cash prizes, and the winning team will win the Mayor’s Cup trophy — or at the very least, the opportunity to cruise town with the trophy and a year of bragging rights. The trophy lives at the golf club, Torre said, and is claimed by a different winner every year.
To play in the tournament costs $25 per person and $50 per team. Aspen Strong and the Hope Center will split the proceeds 50-50 and funds will go directly to community resources.
Michelle Muething, executive director of the Hope Center, said that funds will go primarily to the center’s crisis response team, which responds to fatalities and other crises with the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders. Mental health has been on everyone’s mind lately, Muething said, and the tournament will help raise awareness across the board.
“We always say mental health is for people who live, work and play here,” she said. “Typically, we serve a lot of the individuals who live here and work here. This really taps into the ‘play here’ part, and I think that it’s important to try to raise awareness for mental health in businesses, but also on a random Sunday when people are out at a golf course.”
Lindsey Lupow, Aspen Strong board president, added that Torre has been an instrumental force in making mental health a priority for the valley through the tournament, which will make the subject more approachable.
“People don’t want to talk about it,” Lupow said. “It’s not always the most sexy topic. We want to make it more normalized … I think that it goes to show that the community is really opening up to those organizations that really need them.”
Aspen Strong is a resource for the valley that can provide mental health toolkits, information on finding a provider and other services, but they are not a crisis center. Aspen Strong will hold its annual Hike, Hope, Heal fundraiser on Sept. 25, and the community is invited to share food, drinks and festivities. Aspen Strong can be found online at aspenstrong.org, on Facebook, on Instagram @aspenstrongfoundation or on Twitter @AspenStrong.
The Hope Center can be reached 24-7 at 970-925-5858 for crisis management. Muething encouraged the public to call when they are concerned about someone so that the Hope Center can give support on how to approach loved ones who may be struggling. The Hope Center also offers trainings and classes, and businesses who are interested in scheduling a training can reach out to Muething by email or online. The Hope Center also takes donations online or by mail. Contact information can be found at www.aspenhopecenter.org.
To book a time to play in the Mayor’s Cup, call the golf club at 970-429-1949. Spots may run out fast, Torre noted, but anyone playing at the golf course between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday can ask for a scorecard and participate.