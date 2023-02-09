Aspen mayoral candidate Tracy Sutton contended at a debate last night that it is time for a change of leadership to someone that will listen to all residents and bring business efficiency to City Hall.
Incumbent Mayor Torre counterpunched that Sutton lacks an understanding of good governance and would put profits over people.
While the candidates were civil, they also mixed it up on several occasions during the Squirm Night debate hosted by local media and live streamed on Grassroots TV.
“There needs to be a fresh voice out there,” Sutton said. “There needs to be new blood out there. There needs to be more creative thinking people out there as well.”
As one example, she said she finds it difficult to understand how the mayor and council could drastically affect the construction and short-term rental industries overnight with moratoriums while they worked on regulations, yet they have failed to resolve what to do with the Armory building for five years.
“What I find really sad is a lot of things aren’t being done and not being done in a timely manner,” Sutton said.
In a different part of the debate, Sutton said she represents a broad coalition of people when she calls for change.
“I will make sure City Hall listens to reason,” she vowed.
Torre defended his record over the two, two-year terms that he has served and said his governing style is to make sure all people are presented with information and allowed to weigh in on issues. Torre stressed that he makes sure community and resort are represented and suggested Sutton might follow a different path.
“You know, Tracy in her opening remarks said something about her business, it relies on making smart real estate choices,” Torre said. “That’s not what a full community is about. We have got to have balance of community and resort.”
He hinted at the fact that Sutton was spurred to run for elected office in part over the city’s regulation of short-term rentals. Sutton operates Aspen Signature Vacation Rental, a business that handles short-term business. Torre said short-term rentals required greater regulation in Aspen despite the objections of some.
“To me this comes down to profit over people, and I’m sorry but I’m people over profit,” Torre said. “In a lot of ways, Tracy alludes to out-of-town interests dictating our policies. I don’t think that’s the right way to go. I do think we need to maintain control of our community and I think a lot of what we did did just that — strengthen our community.”
Torre said city officials did listen to input and adjusted its regulations. A survey indicated the majority of residents would have supported a bigger tax on short-term rentals, but the council proposed a more moderate rate. The measure was passed by city voters overwhelmingly.
Sutton countered by saying, “I don’t want this to be about short-term rentals. That is what got me interested to pay more attention to things that were happening. I certainly do not put profits over people. We support a whole valley of people with some of these short-term rentals.”
She concluded by saying she really didn’t appreciate Torre’s remark.
The differences between the two candidates continued to emerge through the 50-minute debate along central themes. Sutton said her experience in business will help her lead city government more effectively. Torre said the city government accomplished a significant amount on his watch, particularly considering the disruption in 2020 and into 2021 from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Torre said he stands for community building, environmentalism and good governance. He highlighted “navigating the pandemic,” hiring a new city manager, moving into a new city hall, supporting mental health and wellness, making land use revisions, regulating short-term rentals and creating a housing strategic plan among the accomplishments during his tenure.
“Tracy, you’re right. I had plans for this four years that got interrupted,” Torre said. He is eager to “get things done” with another two years in office. Torre would be term-limited after a third term but could run for mayor or council after a pause.
Sutton said she is used to getting tasks accomplished and could provide “more effective leadership” on council.
“I think it’s time for someone to come in and lead things a little farther and a little more quickly,” she said.
Among the issues that provided contrast was the Entrance to Aspen. Sutton said she doesn’t like some aspects of the preferred alternative, such as using up open space. In addition, the proposal would be inadequate for exiting Aspen in case of an emergency. That said, she acknowledged the need to replace Castle Creek Bridge.
“Obviously that bridge has got to be replaced and it needs to be done quickly,” she said. “It’s been quite some time since we’ve been talking about it, since I first moved here 37 years ago.
“One of the first things I would do is have a practical discussion with people who know what they’re talking about and get a different angle on it,” Sutton continued. “We know that’s going to be one of the biggest issues in the upcoming future.”
Torre said there is a lot of misunderstanding about the issue, so the city government is trying to remedy that with outreach. The preferred alternative comes from a document known as a Record of Decision that was crafted by the Colorado Department of Transportation and based on a vote of Aspen residents.
“I’m being very careful these days not to share just what I think my personal choice for this issue is because my job as mayor is to lead a community process that gets us the best solution,” Torre said.
The last vote on the issue was decided with 51% to 49%, he noted. “What we need going forward is to get our community to rally behind whatever solution our community prefers. We need more support for it than just a 50-50 split.”
His job as mayor, he said, is engaging in an “open, transparent process” that will get the community “the best result it can.” That’s good governance, Torre said, and an example of why he should be elected for two more years.