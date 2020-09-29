Editor’s note: Snowmass Village will elect a new mayor in November and two seated town councilmen, Bill Madsen and Tom Goode, are competing for the job.
In a two-part interview that concludes today, the candidates address questions on development, connectivity and succession beyond Markey Butler, who has been mayor since 2014.
Yesterday, Goode and Madsen spoke to questions of workforce housing and town budget implications from COVID-19.
TOM GOODE
Occupation: Plumbing and heating contractor.
Political experience: Board of Appeals, 33 years; Snowmass Village Planning Commission member and chair, four years; town council elected official since 2015 (13 months initially, then a four-year term).
Years in Snowmass Village: First arrived in 1973 for three years then moved to Aspen then back in Snowmass Village from 1989 until the present.
Aspen Daily News: What do you recommend as the means of connectivity between the Snowmass Mall, Base Village and the Snowmass Center (after development)?
Tom Goode: This is a good question. Snowmass Village has many nodes, and every one has its own personality. Base Village has had a good gondola planned with all the easements in place for this in the future. The [Snowmass] Center had a “community purpose” financial allowance for that — with connectivity in mind.
The Skittles [Gondola] no doubt needs to be upgraded to a faster transportation value from top to bottom. Let’s not forget our existing transportation system that is already in place and operating successfully because of the leadership that’s been directing them. So I’m not sure if connectivity is necessary.
ADN: Do you believe there has been an undue rush to move development approvals forward during this council’s tenure? What are your concerns for future development in the village?
TG: No, I do not think there has been an undue rush to move development. I believe the economy of the country as a whole has promoted the feeling of well-being and the development of resort towns like Snowmass Village.
Our real estate economy has been booming — and with the pandemic, it has not stopped. What lies ahead remains to be seen, as developers will call upon the community again and again because they realize we have an opportunity here as our tourism has been so successful.
ADN: A contingent of second homeowners in Base Village has long complained of how they are assessed for their properties. Have you met with any of this group and do you believe their arguments have merit?
TG:This has been an ongoing source of questions from the birth of the Base Village homeowners’ associations.
There have been many meetings where a representative from the Base Village HOA has made public comments. I do know that the current developer has come in and ended the 10-year cloud of negativity and uncertainty. There has been a private economics and financial analysis firm we have hired, EPS, to help us get through this.
There have been several issues coming from the HOA — the extension of the vesting would cause their association to lose x-amount of revenues, and Metro 2 can lose up to x-amount due to the slower construction — and I was the only council person to vote no on the vesting extension. I have not listed the amounts the HOA has listed because to me they may not be correct until we receive the analysis from the firm hired to direct us to this decision.
ADN: What did you accomplish during your years on the town council that best prepared you to be mayor? How, if at all, will your governing style differ from that of Markey Butler?
Tom Goode: I have learned to listen to our community. As I said in a previous question, the economy has been very good throughout the country, and when that happens, there are not too many people complaining. Now that we have a bump in the road, there may be directions we should take to secure the financial economics of the village during this downswing.
I have been an avid listener to our community and their needs and will continue and show the community they can approach me with their concerns. As far as my style and how I differ from our existing mayor, I will be more visible and more approachable during my term if elected.
Let’s also make something very clear: Our existing leadership, Mayor Markey Butler, has done an outstanding job facilitating our meetings and directing staff in the proper direction. I only hope to be able to continue at that level.
BILL MADSEN
Occupation: Director of NASTAR for 30-plus years. The NASTAR Nation is a community of more than 50,000 with more than 100 participating resorts; board of directors, Bob Beattie Ski Foundation.
Political Experience: Six years on the Snowmass Village Town Council; Aspen Snowmass Nordic Council, two years; Pitkin County Board of Health, alternate.
Years in Snowmass: 26 years. Born in Aspen.
Aspen Daily News: What do you recommend as a means of connectivity between the Snowmass Mall, Base Village and the Snowmass Center (after development)?
Bill Madsen: Connectivity is the key to making Snowmass Village vibrant. The town council needs to resurrect the ‘connectivity plan’ and dig into the options that have been presented to provide a safer and more connected village. Upgrading the Skittles Gondola from the Base Village to the mall will be one option that needs to be addressed.
A second connectivity component will be to upgrade the Benedict Trail so that there is a beautiful walkway from the Base Village to the Mall. Another connectivity component will be to add space to the road so that people can safely walk to and from the West Village/Mall to Mountain View and Creekside.
ADN: Do you believe there has been an undue rush to move development approvals forward during this council’s tenure? What are your concerns for future development in the Village?
BM: Development in Snowmass Village is a hot topic, and the town council needs to be diligent when reviewing applications. We watched the Base Village sit stagnant for many years, and it has been a process to restart the project. I am proud of the work that has been completed. I have visited many base areas in the ski industry, and I feel confident saying that the Snowmass Base Village is welcoming, interesting and engaging.
Development moves forward when the economic climate provides an opportunity.
It is the town council’s job to make sure the development fits within the character of the village — and to make sure the community benefits from the development.
ADN: A contingent of second-home owners in Base Village have long complained of how they are assessed for their properties. Have you met with any of this group and do you believe their arguments have merit?
BM: I have heard from many Base Village owners, and I understand their concerns; however, since this topic is under review, I will decline to comment.
ADN: What did you accomplish during your years on the town council that best prepared you to be mayor? How, if at all, will your governing style differ from that of Markey Butler?
BM: Creating a team environment and building consensus on the council is my best asset, and that skill has prepared me well to be mayor. In addition, I have also gained significant institutional knowledge which is very important in seeking the mayoral seat.
It is important to be engaged with the issues and to feel the pulse of the community to run for mayor, and the past six years have prepared me to fill Madam Mayor Markey Butler’s seat.
She has done an excellent job guiding council discussion, and we will miss her perspective in the future. Each candidate will view Snowmass Village through a different lens, and my style will be to listen intently to the community, the town staff and the applicant and judge projects based on their merit.
I am a pragmatist at heart, which means I will always seek practical solutions to challenges and opportunities. I enjoy evaluating theories and beliefs to determine success based on the practical application of a concept or plan.