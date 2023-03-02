With Election Day only days away, Aspen voters who have not yet turned in their ballots still have some time to make up their minds on their choices for Aspen City Council and mayor.
On March 7, Aspen will decide whether Mayor Torre will sit at the head of the council table for two more years, or whether Tracy Sutton will replace him. Three candidates are also on the ballot for two available council seats: Sam Rose, Bill Guth and incumbent Skippy Mesirow. Until 7 p.m. on Election Night, it’s go-time for the candidates.
“I’ll continue to do some door-knocking. I was out there for two hours in the cold yesterday,” Guth said. “It was actually a great experience, good reception, so continuing to do that, continuing to encourage people to vote, whomever they’re voting for. I would love to see record turnout this time.”
In Aspen’s 2021 municipal election, 2,368 ballots were cast out of 6,161 registered voters, according to City Clerk Nicole Henning. This year, 853 ballots have already been cast ahead of Tuesday, Henning told the Daily News.
Like Guth, Rose and Mesirow also plan to have as many conversations with people as they can in the coming days, putting out their messages and encouraging people to vote. Rose said he expects votes to come in more steadily on Tuesday, and until then, he’s working hard on reaching out to people and having impactful conversations about issues like the recent lockdowns at the Aspen School District and the renewed litigation at Centennial Apartments.
“I very much have poured my heart and soul into this campaign, not for personal gain, but to serve this community,” Rose said. “If elected, it really would be the honor of a lifetime and I would pour my heart and soul also into being the best city councilperson I could possibly be.”
Mesirow encouraged people to watch for his phone calls or mailers in the coming days, and he will also continue knocking on doors throughout the home stretch. As the incumbent, Mesirow has run on a platform of bold, progressive ideas that not everyone agrees with or finds realistic, but he said that doesn’t mean that progress can’t be made.
“There is one candidate with the vision of how we hold onto and prioritize community, and there are two who have put forth no new ideas and only grievance and complaints, and grievance and complaints can’t solve problems,” he said. “To have a vision is not to misunderstand the hundreds of incremental steps along the way, and I have 10 years of experience doing meaningful work with tangible results through dedicated and incremental action, and I understand it takes both.”
Guth, who is running on the opposite side of many policies from Mesirow, said that while he would not have voted to impose the short-term rental taxes at the rates that they were designated, he is not opposed to STR taxation or regulation.
“What I don’t necessarily agree with is the convoluted results that we got to,” he said. “I believe that a better solution for our community is an equitable tax across any stay less than 30 days – hotel, condo, fractional, house, whatever, I think that would’ve been a much better approach and that’s something that I would like to work towards.”
As for the mayoral candidates, the campaign trail is continuing full steam ahead. Sutton said she plans to continue knocking on doors, making phone calls and staying in touch with voters on her social media platforms. She encouraged voters to continue reaching out to her with questions about her position on issues and other facts.
“I’m available anytime,” she said. “I think that Aspen really does need a change in leadership and I want to be that person, and I’m asking for their vote.”
Torre plans to stick to routine this week and continue greeting passersby on the corner of Main Street and Mill Street, talking to voters in neighborhoods and making phone calls until 7 p.m. on Election Day. When he’s not busy getting out the vote, he plans to spend some time attending the World Cup festivities this weekend.
“I want to make it clear that I work for this community and for a strong Aspen community,” he said. “This vote comes down to fighting for the character and soul of Aspen, and I don’t think people should underestimate what that means. This is somewhat of a pivotal election for Aspen and our future.”
Ballots are due at 7 p.m. on March 7 at the Aspen City Clerk’s office. A drop box is located on Rio Grande Place near the entrance of Aspen City Hall, and in-person voting is also available at the clerk’s office on the third floor. The ballot drop box at the Pitkin County administration building is not available for voting in the municipal election.