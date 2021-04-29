CDOT and contractor Geovert will start a rockfall mitigation project the week of May 3 between the McClure Pass summit and town of Carbondale, according to a CDOT announcement.
The project, scheduled for completion by mid-October 2021, will see work take place at five separate sites.
Travelers should expect one or two full traffic holds of up to 20 minutes each during most weekdays.
“The project will include rock scaling (bringing loose surface material down with pry bars or other equipment) and stabilization; rock excavation and blasting; rockfall wire mesh installation; and construction of a rockfall catchment structure,” it was noted.
“This project also includes erosion control and localized highway repair at each of the five sites between Mile Points 48 and 60, which is located south of Carbondale.”
Single-lane, alternating traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, should be expected through the affected work zone. If necessary, weekend work is possible and longer hours are likely as the summer progresses.
The first rock scaling work will be seen near the firehouse at mile marker 52.6, and begins Thursday and Friday of this week and continues into May. Notable is the construction of a 21-foot, gravel-rock-filled wall at Penny Hot Springs, mm 55.2 from June to late August.
The significant increase in summer traffic counts are expected to factor into the delay times as well.
Work will be suspended over Memorial Day weekend, May 28 at noon through June 1; Independence Day, July 2 at noon through July 6 and Labor Day, Sept. 3 at noon through Sept. 7.
Follow the progress of the CO Highway 133 work through the project website: https://www.codot.gov/projects/co-133-mcclure-pass-rockfall, by calling the information line, 970-456-5253, or through email at co133mcclurepassrockfall@gmail.com