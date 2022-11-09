Even when the initial, unofficial ballot counts from Pitkin County, published a little after 7 p.m. Tuesday, showed Kelly McNicholas Kury enjoying a 3,866-vote lead over challenger Erin Smiddy’s 1,736 — a margin of 69% to 31% — in the race for county commissioner, the incumbent was still reluctant to tout a victory.
“I’m just waiting for the next Pitkin County results to come out,” she said from a watch party at Belly Up, where people cheered and hollered for a close-and-hopeful Adam Frisch in his opposition to U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert.
By 9:10 p.m., the second wave of unofficial results were in, showing McNicholas Kury with 4,182 votes to Smiddy’s 1,863, still reflecting a 69-31% margin. The vote count was incomplete and unofficial.
“I’m really grateful that Pitkin County has shown up and supported me and has confidence in returning me to the position for another four years,” McNicholas Kury continued.
She also expressed thanks to Smiddy for running the kind of campaign that improved her own candidacy.
“I’m grateful to Erin for running — I definitely think that competition is always what’s better for the community, and she made me a more thoughtful, hard-working person running. I hope when I wake up tomorrow, I’m still the county commissioner for Pitkin. I hope to continue doing it for the next four years, I hope to continue representing everybody in the community with them in mind first, and trying to make us resilient and environmentally friendly and a wonderful place to live.”
McNicholas Kury is no stranger to disruptive events requiring political leadership that isn’t always immediately popular — she ran unopposed for her county commissioner seat in 2018, and half of her first term was dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic. With that global event hopefully mostly in the past, she looks forward to tackling other equally complicated issues that promise brighter futures for residents.
One issue that rose to the top of the political discourse during her and Smiddy’s campaign was the county’s role in affordable-housing solutions.
“I would say a lot of these problems are just really enduring — even as we make progress on them, solving them continues to be just an enormous effort. Making progress sometimes is the solution,” McNicholas Kury said. “You know, I hope to work with Erin in the future on the issues we both really care about; I think she brings a valuable community and voice to it, and I think that’s what the BOCC needs a little bit more of: a little bit more direct community connections. So that’s what I’m hoping to focus on in the next term — on housing.”
For her part, Smiddy said Tuesday evening that she hopes her candidacy “at least opened [commissioners] eyes that housing is something a lot of people are concerned about, and they need to step up their game. I just hope that moving forward, it’s not the same ol’, same ol’. I’d like to see more action, less talk.”