The field is set for the Aspen School District Board of Education’s fall election.
Four candidates are up for two at-large seats on the five-seat board. Incumbent Katy Frisch joins challengers Sarah Daniels, Sally Goulet and Cassie Harrelson on the ballot. Jonathan Nickell, currently serving as board president, decided to not seek a second term, meaning there will be at least one new face on the board this fall. Election day is Nov. 7.
The Aspen Daily News asked the candidates to provide an introduction to voters ahead of the election, in their own words. Direction was given to the candidates to discuss why they are running and to explain their affiliation or relationship to the district. Their limit was 200 words.
The responses, listed in alphabetical order, have been edited for clarity and conciseness.
Sarah Daniels
I am a parent of two students in the Aspen School District (7th and 9th grades). Ever since they started school in Aspen, I jumped right into volunteering. I currently lead the District Accountability Committee, I am active on the School Accountability Committee for Aspen Middle School and I am on the board for the Aspen Education Foundation.
I am running for the Aspen school board to serve the unique Aspen community and work tirelessly to ensure that the district delivers the highest caliber individualized education to all students so that they can reach their full potential. It is imperative to support excellent teachers and staff, and help attract the best teachers for our precious children, while implementing world-class curriculum.
It only strengthens the Aspen community to have good educational outcomes from the schools, while supporting the whole-child education in which the Aspen schools excel (outdoor education, IB for all). There are many challenges and opportunities facing the school district in the coming four years and I am excited about serving the community in meeting them.
Visit my website, SDforASD.com, for more information.
Katy Frisch
I am thrilled to be running for re-election to the ASD Board of Education. I joined the board just four months before COVID broke, and I am proud of my steady leadership and our collective accomplishments during turbulent times. I am excited to continue serving our district and community.
During my tenure, the board:
—Oversaw hiring of a new superintendent and three principals.
—Led the transition to International Baccalaureate for K-12 through a long-term strategic plan.
—Raised the academic bar by adding differentiated English and Social Studies classes, refocusing on individualized learning experiences and increased Career Technical Education.
—Doubled the number of teacher housing units to over 100 units and repaired existing infrastructure through a $114 million bond.
In my second term, I am looking forward to building on this foundation by securing long-term housing for all staff, helping our teachers and students meet our academic goals and bringing the experience necessary to deal with our district’s unique and multifaceted needs.
I have been active in our community since moving to Aspen 20 years ago, including serving on multiple community boards. Above everything, my spouse Adam and I are proud parents of two teenage children, including a junior at Aspen High School.
Sally Goulet
My name is Sally Goulet, I am running for a seat on the Aspen school board. I have a passion for people, and as a mom that naturally flows through to the children of our valley. I have two little ones who have not yet entered the public school system, leaving me with a personal vested interest in the continuing quality and prosperity of our schools for years to come.
Like all of you, I am hopeful for our children’s success in academics. Currently the third-grade CMAS scores for English show that only 37.32% of students are testing at grade level. We know that third-grade scores are indicators of future success, and we all know we can and must do better.
We must support our hardworking teachers and staff, ensuring we are paying them a living wage while being fiscally conservative. We must respect our parents and ensure they are partners in the education of their children. We must engage community members and ensure we all are working together.
I know we can come together as a community to ensure the next generation of students is prepared to thrive. Please join me and vote this November.
Cassie Harrelson
I am running for the ASD Board of Education as an educator and advocate for quality public schools that honor the voices of all students, educators, staff, families and our community.
My experiences as a former educator in the district and an instructional leader and advocate within Colorado and around the country bring a broad perspective and knowledge to supporting a continuous improvement process in our school district.
I am passionate about ensuring our model of academics, outdoor/experiential education, and social/emotional learning provides meaningful opportunities for students with learning challenges and those needing extended opportunities. My experience and advanced degrees in the educational setting working with grades K-12 students would provide an added voice to our school board.
As a board member, I would work collaboratively to listen, reflect, refine and celebrate each school within the district to ensure our students experience a love of learning socially, emotionally and academically to flourish in their futures. In addition, it is critical to hire, retain and grow our administrators, educators and staff and ensure we have quality systems in place that are aligned with these goals.
Please visit my website, cassieforaspen.com, to learn and support my campaign.