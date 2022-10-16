Meeting in the middle: Colorado Extreme breaks ground on midvalley rink

Down Catherine Store Road outside Carbondale, the falling leaves on Friday indicated the transition from autumn into the winter months. The gold and red will transition to gray and white. The last drops of rain will crystallize into snow — and ice.
Tucked away just east of the Carbondale rodeo grounds, concealed behind a line of newly planted trees, construction crews were at work leveling the ground and laying down tarp. In a matter of weeks, it’ll be a human-made frozen pond with boards and hockey nets — the new home of Colorado Extreme for at least the next two seasons, a hockey nonprofit that has already created access to the sport for around 400 kids, nearly half of them minorities or girls, in the midvalley.
“We actually have our home,” Colorado Extreme Hockey Operations Manager Carlos Ross said.
In its inaugural season last year, Extreme played on a small rink at Crown Mountain Park, with summer programming set up in the parking lot at Basalt High School. Now, following the unanimous approval of the Garfield County Board of Commissioners on Monday, the Extreme has a place to call their own and a grander vision for the future.
Extreme is the brainchild of local entrepreneur Sheldon Wolitski, who is committing his fortunes to get children into the notoriously expensive sport of hockey. A former college player himself, Wolitski created a program to fund not only the sourcing of gear for players, but cover dues like league and ice fees. The only costs that families are responsible for are those associated with travel, such as lodging and dining expenses. He’s individually funded many of the organization’s costs to date, including the $2.6 million land purchase, but believes with the program’s growth that sponsors will help it maintain its sustainability.
In El Jebel, Extreme offered learn-to-skate classes in addition to two teams, one for kids under 6 years old and one for kids under 8. With their own rink, they’re adding an under-10 team.
Wolitski’s vision goes farther, though. He envisions a men’s recreational league, more youth leagues and potentially even a hockey academy and a competitive Triple-A youth team. The temporary land-use approval allows the organization to use the outdoor rink for the first two years, after which Wolitski is hoping to get approval to build a permanent, covered rink. With that, he said he hopes to “do it right,” with extra amenities like a bar or restaurant. That facility will be the one to house a permanent home for Extreme and truly allow it to expand its programming, he said.
The Catherine Store rink is NHL sized, whereas the one in El Jebel was about half that, Ross estimated. It will be fully outdoor with two chilling units that use glycol. The laying of the ice is scheduled for next week, and Wolitski said he brought in a well-known ice maker from Florida to assist.
A former member of the Aspen Junior Hockey board, this all came about because Wolitski said he saw a void in the midvalley. He said that while he was with Aspen, only 5% of the organization’s players came from Basalt or Carbondale.
“I very quickly realized that there was a big gap that was missing for the midvalley families and kids,” Wolitski said during the Garfield County Board of County Commissioners meeting.
He added that local programs saw a major discrepancy in diversity, which is a reflection of national trends in the sport of hockey.
At the rink in El Jebel, three flags hung: those of Canada and the U.S.A. — both staples of hockey rinks across North America — as well as the Mexican flag, which was Ross’ idea.
“We put it up and everyone from that community, it was just so meaningful to them,” Wolitski said. “Then we started putting up any other nationalities and we had all the flags up, which was kind of cool.”
Wolitski specifically recruited Ross, one of the three Hispanic college hockey players across the country he could find, from New York. Ross is the son of a Mexican immigrant, fluent in Spanish and played Division III hockey at Western New England University.
Ross initially thought the message he got from Wolitski was a scam, he said, but he is now leading much of the organization’s operations.
“When I played hockey, I was the only Mexican player, and I think I saw one other Hispanic in college,” Ross said. “Growing up, there was nothing, nothing like that. That’s why I’m super passionate because I would have loved to have more Hispanics on my team growing up; it would have been better. Now, hopefully we can create some great Hispanic hockey players.”
Some of the organization’s other coaches include Maybelline Beiring, a Michigan native who played her college hockey at Brown University, and goalie coach Jay Wolitski, cousin of Sheldon. She played at Quinnipiac University.
Ross reached out to English in Action and did interviews on La Nueva Mix. The organization runs advertisements on the station monthly, he said. Extreme’s leaders have gone into schools, set up booths at farmers markets and pride themselves on a grassroots campaign to reach children and their families about trying hockey.
The overwhelming majority of players in Extreme are local to Basalt and Carbondale and are trying out hockey for the first time, Wolitski said.
Brian Alvarez’s son Yaasiel is one of them, who started with learn-to-skate sessions at Crown Mountain. The senior Alvarez grew up in Basalt and said that because of travel to Aspen, hockey was never on his radar as a kid.
“Being in the Hispanic community and Basalt and growing up in the El Jebel area, it wasn’t something that was ever like, ‘Oh, hey, let’s try hockey.’ That was really an afterthought,” Alvarez said. “I think only Aspen at the time had a program. I knew kids that would go up there, but it was like, I’m not gonna do hockey just because it’s such a travel up there and my parents worked blue-collar jobs. It’s just kind of different. … Having this program around then, maybe that wouldn’t be the case.”
The travel component has changed some for players in the new location — Catherine Store Road is somewhat tucked away and doesn’t have immediate bus access. Wolitski said that being right on the Rio Grande Trail helps alleviate those obstacles, but he is also exploring creating a bus service from the schools.
“We’re planning on having two Colorado Extreme buses that are wrapped and everything, and we’ll pick the kids up from school, bring them in and drop them off,” Wolitski said. “That was something we’ve been kind of toying around with the parents, and the parents said they’d love it.”
Some community members had concerns about traffic congestion and light pollution, but Extreme’s internal traffic study found the impact to be minimal and they agreed to wrap up activities before 7 p.m. and plant more vegetation to reduce exposure of lights.
Wolitski and Ross both acknowledged rumors questioning the motivations and methods of creating Colorado Extreme, but they hadn’t heard anything tangible. Ross proactively dismissed the idea that the program is recruiting players.
In the wake of Aspen High School dropping its varsity hockey programming, a community concern has emerged about the health of hockey programming throughout the valley. Glenwood Springs High School is now the sole varsity program in the valley, pulling in players from Aspen, Basalt and Carbondale. Last year, the team even pulled from Grand Junction.
There have been other concerns expressed about being able to build competitive teams that can match up with talent on the Front Range if that talent is strewn across Colorado Extreme, Aspen Junior Hockey and Glenwood Springs Youth Hockey. As of right now, Extreme does not offer the programming to compete with the other two valley entities for those players.
Wolitski said that in the program’s first year, only eight players came from Glenwood and Aspen programs — four from each, and he said two of the players coming from Aspen were his own children.
Basalt High School Athletic Director Jason Santo, whose own son plays in Extreme and who coordinated the leasing of parking-lot space for summer programming, isn’t willing to listen to any of the criticisms, calling Wolitski “the most genuine person I’ve run into.”
“He can do it because he has this belief to make things happen,” Santo said of Wolitski. “I will back Sheldon up, and I will support him and Carlos and Jay and all of them until the end of the Earth. … You look at [the amount of players] that are female, African Americans, Latinx students — he believes that they should all have the opportunity to experience hockey.”
It adds another rink to the valley as well, adding to Glenwood Springs Recreation Center, Aspen Recreation Center and the Aspen Ice Garden. Having publicly accessible ice only helps, especially after a mechanical failure at Glenwood Springs knocked the facility out of service for nearly a month, sending the high school team and youth organization scrambling to find open ice slots as far as Grand Junction.
“I would say more ice in the valley is always great,” Aspen Junior Leafs Executive Director Harlan Pratt said via text.
Pratt did not respond to request for further comment on this story. Glenwood Springs Youth Hockey Executive Director T.K. Kwiatkowski did not speak on the record about the matter.
Wolitski said the team has not attempted scheduling games with the other two local organizations because Extreme teams will play independently — the organization does not currently plan to join the Western Colorado Hockey League, of which Aspen and Glenwood Springs are members. He said that despite the travel being farther by having to go to the Front Range more often, he believes the cost is evened out by not having to travel to towns like Steamboat Springs, where there are fewer and more expensive hotel options.
He said Extreme and its players would be willing to have stronger relationships with their valley neighbors and doesn’t believe they’re encroaching on the other programs’ abilities to operate.
“There’s absolutely room for three [youth hockey organizations],” Wolitski said. “I think it’s just a matter of, you’ve got to start grassroots and figure out ways to make it affordable.”
With the first year’s success of the program, Wolitski says his projections and modeling show that his philanthropic effort is scalable and sustainable. The attention has attracted sponsors to only make it more plausible, and he’s already shown willingness to invest heavily on his own.
In a national landscape where youth sports are trending toward higher expenses and more exclusivity, Colorado Extreme’s mission has been to increase accessibility. Now, it has a place to call its own for at least the next two years.
Wolitski, who said he and his wife Katie moved as many as six times, likened it to his personal journey.
“It’s been super rewarding because we’ve been looking for a permanent home for about two years now,” Wolitski said. “While I was running my business, she never really felt like she was settled in. That’s kind of how I felt at Crown Mountain. We’re grateful to them for giving us a home ... but for me, this just feels a bit more like home now.”