After a long and difficult winter, spring has finally sprung — snow is melting, vaccinations are being distributed and the traditional end-of-season celebrations on the four mountains are fast approaching.
The Aspen Highlands closing day party has been an iconic celebration for many years. It’s a time where skiers and snowboarders can share a drink, locals and visitors can swap stories and skiing in speedos and bikinis is the norm.
However, after a year of COVID-19 and the ongoing struggle to find equilibrium, the April 4 closing day festivities of both Highlands and Buttermilk specifically will receive no special treatment, SkiCo officials confirmed.
Restaurants at the base of both mountains will be open for business, and meat enthusiasts can rejoice: Buttermilk will still host Bacon Appreciation Day. But do not expect these closing days to be a parallel of what they were pre-COVID.
Kevin Hagerty, Aspen Highlands mountain manager, said that while the ski days during the week have been pretty slow, the weekend’s a little busier. “If we see double the pressure we saw last Sunday, we’re going to have a lot of concerns for people congregating in certain areas and having to do mask control and stay on everybody,” he said.
Last Sunday, over 2,000 people flocked to Highlands.
“At 2,500 to 2,800 [people], it started to get a little hectic,” Hagerty continued. “We are looking at some different tactics to look into how to minimize and maybe cut off the number of people coming to the hill. We are still looking at that and haven’t made a decision yet.”
That means that maintaining six-foot social distancing, wearing a mask when not seated at a table and refraining from gathering in large groups will be essential in order to enjoy the closing-day celebrations in whatever limited form they’re allowed to take.
Which, for those who look forward to jumping on the deck at the base of Highlands until the foundation itself bounces to the bass, isn’t much, Aspen Police Assistant Chief Bill Linn noted. There will be no DJ, Schneetag or pond skimming this year.
“The Highlands closing party is kind of a traditional event — that people expect — that is just not happening this year,” Linn said.
But drinking, eating and dancing will still be viable options, so long as any dancing is done by those donning a mask.
No one can know for sure how the final days of this season will play out, as COVID-19 data from spring break will just be coming in at that time. But SkiCo and the APD, along with city and county health teams, will work together in order to ensure these closing days are both fun and safe.
For one thing, there is no way to determine the number of guests that will show up to either mountain on their respective closing days. In order to prepare for the potential flood of people, security staff has been increased, Linn said.
“We’ve staffed up for the Highlands closing party. We’re bringing extra officers in to make sure that we’re prepared for that day. I know we’ve requested both county and city health teams be represented out there, as well,” he said. “So they’re on hand for the obvious health violations that need to be addressed.”
Closing day at Highlands is an annual expectation that people look forward to. But in a time where traditions have to be observed amid social distancing and mask wearing, the tradition will be untraditional, said Katie Ertl, SkiCo senior vice president of mountain operations.
“We love to celebrate the end of the season, but right now, what I would recommend is just getting out there, skiing and having a great time — and calling it a day at the end of the day,” she said.
“Parties … [it] creates gatherings, and it creates opportunities where people get close to each other. And in a time where we’re looking at social distancing and we’re still wearing masks — and hopefully more and more people are getting vaccinated — we’re just not in a place right now where we can promote that,” she added.
SkiCo does not play an official part in the closing day parties. In other words, it is just another ski day — of which there will be many more on Snowmass this year, given that the ski area’s season has been extended to April 25.
On a brighter side still, uphilling will be available during normal operating hours, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and beyond after the mountains close.