Teachers union representatives responded to the most recent climate and culture survey results during the Aspen School District Board of Education’s in Wednesday night meeting.
Members of the Aspen Education Association felt the results were presented as invalid, written off as factors of the pandemic, according to a document presented to the board by the association’s president, Stephanie Nixon. Teachers felt their feedback was funneled through the survey; having its results dismissed by proxy served to dismiss their feedback overall.
“There was this feeling, not necessarily from the reaction from the board, but from the presentation, that all of the results were being explained away by the pandemic,” Nixon said. “We were wondering if they are even looking at the results seriously or are they just chalking it up to what was going on around the pandemic.”
The results of the most recent survey were presented to the board on March 9 by Wilson Foxen Consulting founder Liz Wilson. The survey featured responses from 167 staff member surveys and 15 interviews, a condensed methodology from a previous climate and culture survey in 2019. The new survey was designed as a “pulse check” on that initial survey.
Among the presented findings from the survey was a trust of immediate superiors within buildings, but an expression of an inability to manage workloads in a stress-free manner. Superintendent David Baugh listed factors such as the pandemic, a shifting administration and staff shortages all contributing to an increased workload. Additionally, the survey found a culture of competing cooperative and competitive priorities.
Nixon also noted that face-to-face communication needs to be improved.
“That was more about communication around building policies that are ever-changing,” she said. “I think the employees have things that they were used to doing have changed and I think they need more communication about how to get them done.”
One of the pieces of information that Nixon said the union felt could have benefited from further communication is the strategic plan. She noted that previously, strategic plans had been presented to the staff. The plan was recently approved, and board members said they hope that will become more possible in the coming months as the weather improves, enabling outdoor events.
Union members highlighted the turnover in administration as a source of stress, confusion and ultimate questions of trust.
“All the turnover in district offices adds to people’s stress, anxiety and wonder what and who to trust,” Nixon said. “Specifically, we’re still worried about [human resources] and finance’s processes. This statement from the presentation was passed over rather quickly and members want to make sure they’re heard specifically on this issue.”
In general, board members felt they were in sync with the union on the interpretation of the presentation.
“I think there’s a lot of alignment with what Dave presented as the next steps for all this,” board president Katy Frisch said.
The union asked if there would be additional follow-ups with Wilson Foxen or if there would be no further updates on staff climate and culture.
“My personal feeling is that we’re not going to go this direction again,” Frisch said. “It took a long time and I’m not sure that’s the best methodology for where we’re headed.”
Nixon agreed with the sentiment of employing different strategies moving forward.
The union wanted to make sure that as restrictions loosen up with regard to the pandemic, it isn’t used as a scapegoat for all its problems. Nixon said that the union was just seeking to ensure the board is hearing their end of the survey.
“We’re trying so hard to keep these classes covered. We’re still trying, even out of a COVID wave. We’re still trying to cover everybody. We’re still working through our prep hours and there are bus drivers doing several routes,” she said.
“I think people just want to be reminded that they’re going above and beyond still.”
Frisch said that action on the results takes some time, having just heard them two weeks ago.
The board also approved the hiring of Brian Davies of Sopris Consulting to coach district administration on finances and human resources in an effort to bridge the gap between the district office and staff.