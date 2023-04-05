In a world that feels tense and divisive, the founders of the Be Better Book Club said they will strive to educate community members about how they can be more self aware, treat each other better and make a difference on a local level.
The new book club will focus on anti-racism and social justice and will meet for the first time next week at Explore Booksellers. A small group of local women decided to start the club after meeting for biweekly discussions and realized the rest of the community would push back when they were confronted with the idea that, consciously or not, they might be contributing to racism.
“Having people become more aware of their implicit bias and the way that they’re upholding this system, I think that starts to just move the needle in general, just in the way we interact in the valley,” said Sheridan Semple, the book club’s founder. “My intention is, starting with the book club, let’s all start doing better ourselves and hopefully we can lead to having more action within our community specifically. We have to look at the different ways that we’re upholding the system.”
The idea behind the book club is that most people don’t even realize when something they do or say is offensive, and that simply claiming to be anti-racist is not always enough. That’s why the club chose the book “White Women: Everything You Already Know About Your Own Racism and How to Do Better,” by Regina Jackson and Saira Rao, to kick things off, Semple said.
“Out of everything we read every single week, it struck the four of us the most because not only was it an anti-racist book, it’s also a white woman’s self-help book,” she said. “It’s like a call to action showing us how much power we actually have in society and how we could be the ones to make a difference if we would just be willing to look at how we consciously and unconsciously keep these systems in place.”
The first step will be to read the book and after that, Semple hopes the club will find ways to get involved in the community and grow as an organization. A number of nonprofits and local organizations play a large role in educating and helping the community improve, she said. She highlighted the Roaring Fork Latino Network for their work to bring more Latino voices to the table in local governments, and Aspen Family Connections, which provides resources to local families including Spanish-speaking families.
“Our efforts are really focused on helping Latino families be engaged in our schools,” said Katherine Sand, director of Aspen Family Connections.
AFC helps families connect with school administration by bringing them into the schools for events like Noche Latina, a social event that AFC has been putting on for the last few years. The event allows parents to talk with school administrators and the community and stay connected. The next Noche Latina is set for at 5:30 p.m. April 11 at the Aspen School District.
For the book club’s kickoff meeting, Semple doesn’t expect anyone to have read the book or be ready for a deep-dive discussion. She hopes that people will come for drinks and snacks and stay to learn about the club and its intention. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the end of the meeting for those who are interested.
After the event, Semple said the club will reconvene in May after reading the book, and will decide from there on books to read and when to meet again.
“I want to start it with conversations,” Semple said. “We’re really trying to shift the bias that we all grew up with no matter what color we were born into.”
The book club meeting is scheduled 5-5:45 p.m. April 12 at Explore Booksellers, 221 E. Main St. in Aspen. The club will meet upstairs.