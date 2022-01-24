This new year, two local podcast hosts decided it’s no longer enough to talk about mental health as an issue. They wanted to take real action.
Erik DaRosa and Marc Fernandes of Snowmass Village are co-hosts of the global story-sharing platform “From Survivor to Thriver,” a weekly podcast dedicated to advocating for mental health with the help of a variety of guests who are attempting to shatter stigmas and find their voices.
Today, they will release a special 30-minute episode featuring two licensed Colorado therapists that will aim to reach those who are struggling and their friends, caretakers and loved ones.
“Marc and I are really finding that it’s time for us to step up as advocates here in the community,” DaRosa said. “I want to urge everybody, both on the advocacy side but also on the resource side, to stand alongside us so that we can all work together.”
Regular listeners of “From Survivor to Thriver” know that each episode features an individual with an inspiring story to share. This episode — called “Now Is the Time: Empowering Communities to Heal Minds” — will focus more on a collective effort to destigmatize mental health.
“We’re all going through this big COVID thing together,” Fernandes said. “It’s not so focused on telling one person’s story; it’s really more about the collective story and how do we as a community find a way to grow, help each other and overcome these kinds of challenges?”
To help point to resources and destigmatize the conversation, today’s special episode features Kathleen Callahan and Sarah Caldwell, two licensed therapists serving individuals in Colorado and across the country. DaRosa said it was important to have voices from the clinical world because this felt like such an important topic, and he and Fernandes were able to take more of a mediator role.
Caldwell was featured on one of the first episodes of the podcast, but this will be Callahan’s “From Survivor to Thriver” debut. She said that when DaRosa approached her to invite her on, it sounded like the perfect opportunity to get the word out about finding support.
“I think when we get like minds and small groups together with that support, we’re building a sense of family connection that we don’t have, typically, in Aspen,” Callahan said. “I think that’s one of the reasons why we have increased rates of anxiety and depression here.”
DaRosa, Fernandes and Callahan also gave a nod to the city of Aspen and Mayor Torre, who has spoken up in recent months in support of mental health advocacy. The city has also offered a series of mental health talks and events at the Wheeler Opera House for those who are unsure of where to find help.
Fernandes said that this episode will be an additional resource for people who can’t make it to the Wheeler or don’t know what else is available. So many people have been mentally affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, that there is no way to know who needs help or how many people are struggling.
“They might not even know,” Fernandes said. “The feelings are real. You’re not crazy — they’re happening, but the reaction or what is going on in that moment is not what’s causing that, and then to be able to understand the context of it or to unpack it, as I like to call it, is so important because then you’re not a slave to that. Your emotions aren’t taking over.”
In the episode, the four voices will break down the signs and symptoms of someone who is struggling and encourage those who need help or know someone who needs help to reach out. Fernandes will also provide information on how to contact resources like the Aspen Hope Center, Aspen Strong and other regional support organizations.
The episode is available now to listen to under “From Survivor to Thriver” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all other major podcast platforms. A link can be found on the podcast’s Facebook page, as well as a link to the video version, and on the podcast’s Instagram page.