Aspen Councilman Skippy Mesirow kicked off his reelection campaign on Wednesday with details about his platform for a second term.
Mesirow is the sole incumbent who will appear on March’s ballot for a council seat. He will face Bill Guth and Sam Rose in the municipal election, following Councilwoman Rachel Richards’ decision not to seek reelection. The three candidates are vying for two seats.
Looking to former Aspen leaders for inspiration — including former mayoral candidate Joe Edwards — Mesirow said his campaign will focus on recalling the original vision of Aspen and translating it into modern times.
“It is incredibly important right now that we reach back into our past and that we reaffirm and revive that initial 1960s vision of Aspen with the tools and innovation of today so that we can guarantee, we can play our part as leaders, to make sure that the next two generations also have the luck of inheriting the best ski town in the world, as we have,” he said. “That’s what this campaign is going to be about — it’s going to be about the revival of that Aspen Idea.”
Mesirow will look to bring bold, progressive policies to the council table and plans to focus on four main areas: housing, downtown, democracy and connection. Using voter-approved measures such as the 2022 tax on short-term rentals and a future prospective vacancy tax — which would tax unoccupied investment properties — Mesirow said he hopes to focus on developing housing that would not require new growth or development. This idea is known as a development-neutral model.
“We take [those taxes] and we put those funds directly in the hands of our community — locals who can buy down existing stock, and working with and incentivizing the development community so they can make more money than they’re making now, delivering the thing that we all want as a community, ” Mesirow said.
In addition to his visions of future affordable housing, Mesirow also visualizes a revitalized downtown core. On his campaign website, Mesirow lists grass in the streets, an urban forest of parks and community spaces, free on-demand shuttles to any location in the core, a block of new micro-businesses and a restored commons where busboys and billionaires can share space as ingredients for bringing his vision to fruition.
The paid parking spaces in the core would be removed and replaced with pedestrian walkways and parks, eliminating what he called “chaos” from the downtown area. As an alternative, free and unlimited parking would be created outside of the city, with an electric land train running regularly into town, which Aspen officials already have begun to consider as part of its New Castle Creek Bridge project.
“We want to transition to a people-first core,” Mesirow said. “Do we think the highest and best use of, I think, the scarcest and highest-priced square footage in the country is best used for parked cars, for traffic congestion, for all the things we say we don’t want, or is it better used for parks, for gathering spaces and affordable business? It is a reappropriation of that space to the things that we all say that we want.”
Mesirow added that he is agnostic to the exact location of commuter parking lots, so long as the downtown core serves as a space where community members feel like they want to be and can gather.
The idea of increased public transportation into town in lieu of heavy traffic has been supported by other current council members, although an at-length discussion about a pedestrian-only downtown core has not been held. Mesirow said he expects that while other council members and candidates may share his vision for the future of the community, they may disagree on how to get there.
“I feel my role in this is to paint the big vision,” he said. “But I think we have to put the vision out there, we have to involve the community, and we have to see as leaders what people want of us, and when we see what they want of us, it’ll be easier to get there.”
More information about Mesirow’s campaign can be found at skippyforaspen.com. Videos detailing his visions, lists of his first-term accomplishments and endorsements also can be found on the campaign website.
Election Day for Aspen mayoral and council candidates is March 7.