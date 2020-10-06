Aspen City Councilmember Skippy Mesirow said he does not believe his work as a property manager for SkyRun Aspen is a conflict of interest as council moves toward passing an ordinance regulating short-term rentals.
As it sits now, the proposed ordinance would require all owners of a rental property to obtain a business license and remit lodging tax to the city. While owners who list their homes on AirBnB, VRBO and other homeshare sites are supposed to be remitting taxes already, many are not playing by the rules. An analysis of home sharing websites show 1,000-2,000 listings, while the city only receives payments from about 50.
Along with individual owners being required to obtain a business license, the new ordinance makes it clear that property management companies that oversee many rentals, or “condo-hotels,” lodges that are made up of many units each with individual owners such as the Aspen Square or The Gant, will also have to file an individual business licence for each property, instead of just their own business license as the management company.
Most recently, council has tweaked the ordinance to remove an exemption for condo-hotels, something Mesirow and other property managers said was an unfair advantage that removed workload from one specific business model and not others.
While Mesirow said he talked with city attorney Jim True about the potential conflict, he decided not to recuse himself from voting on the measures.
“Ultimately what we decided is that these are general rules, not specific rules,” Mesirow said. “Nothing that we would decide in any way here would affect my direct compensation or my income.”
He said his first-hand knowledge of the industry that the new ordinance would regulate brings experience to the table and depth to the conversations.
“I am pretty aware of the marketplace and how it works, probably more than most, which is a good thing,” he said.
Staff from other property management companies have voiced their opinions during public comment, that the business license requirement is an onerous task to place on local rental companies.
Mesirow said someone at SkyRun will have to take on the extra burden of filing the individual tax reports for their properties, which range from studio apartments to six-bedroom homes, but that duty will likely not fall on him.
He said he is not convinced that the extra work put on businesses will be for the good of the lodging industry, especially lower priced options.
“In terms of doing the bookkeeping and the filing and all of the stuff we all agree needs to happen, who is the appropriate person to put that on. Is it the city or is it the businesses?” Mesirow asked. ”I would rather ask the city to carry the burden. I don't understand why we should be passing along cost, ultimately, to the person who is renting,” he said.
Mesirow said he hopes the more stringent regulations and better reporting will help preserve Aspen’s affordable lodging.
“We have been slowly eroding intentionally and unintentionally affordable lodging for decades. We won’t have a community one day because if no one can afford to come here for the first time and fall in love with it then they aren't going to move here,” Mesirow said.
“This will allow us to fully understand what is happening in the market. That will allow us to make other policy choices, and it will allow us to collect the lodging tax that we deserve,” he added.
Aspen has several incentives meant to encourage developers to build affordable accommodations in town, including removing some housing mitigation if hotel rooms are built under a certain size.
Mesirow said gaining insight into how many homes are truly being rented to visitors will also help inform the council’s housing policy moving forward.
“Unless we know what is actually being rented and what use it is displacing, we don’t know if it’s a good or a bad thing. If a short term rental provides affordable lodging in lieu of an empty home that’s a good thing,” he said. “It will be really nice a year from now to see exactly what’s going on in that market, and that will help us much better inform housing policy.”
The Aspen City Council is set to pick up their discussion regarding new regulations for short-term rentals on Oct. 13. The discussion began in earnest in February but then was quickly tabled as the council turned to COVID-19 response and recovery.