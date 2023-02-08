The upstairs event room at Explore Booksellers was filled to standing-room-only on Tuesday morning with community members eager to hear from Aspen’s three city council candidates.
Candidates Skippy Mesirow, Sam Rose and Bill Guth, who will vie for two open council seats next month, participated in a forum event where they were asked questions about their backgrounds, philosophies and views for the future of Aspen.
Guth and Rose are both seeking their first terms on the council, although both have served on numerous boards and local organizations in the past. Guth, a local entrepreneur and developer, has also chaired the Commercial Core and Lodging Commission and served as a Big Buddy with the Buddy Program.
Rose is trying for a council seat for a second time, after coming up short in 2021. A volunteer firefighter and EMT with the Aspen Fire Protection District, he also serves on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and as a hotline advocate for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.
Mesirow, the lone incumbent in the race, is seeking his second term on the council. He noted that in his first two years at the council table, he faced challenges including the absence of a city manager and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in the last year and a half, the council has been able to accomplish work that he is proud of.
“This council has been the most active on housing of anyone certainly in my direct observation,” he said, giving a nod to the city’s affordable housing strategic plan. “But it’s just the start, because my observation is we have inherited an incredible legacy of leadership of doing hard things, but the architecture on which we deliver some of the most important things we need — affordable housing, affordable business — is past its due date. It was designed for the problems of the 1980s, and so my campaign is focused on creating new structures, new policies — specific policies — to deliver those old outcomes that my grandparents came here for.”
The candidates answered questions on topics ranging from short-term rentals to the New Castle Creek Bridge, and from affordable housing to fostering community. They were also asked whether they had the courage to stand up to city staff when it comes to approving proposals versus opting to go in another direction.
“I think there’s a respectful way to ask for what you’re looking for,” Guth said. “I think that staff responds to the direction that they’re given, generally, and I have no problem giving direction.”
Rose pointed to his track record on the Planning and Zoning Commission as evidence of his courage, saying that staff sometimes make recommendations that he doesn’t agree with.
“I will always do what I believe is right for the community with all the input that I hear, but staff also have a unique position that they’re more by-the-book,” he said. “It’s important that we have a city council that just does what’s right, including, hopefully, myself, because that’s just a better council to be on than to just do whatever staff says, otherwise, why are we here?”
The candidates were also asked how they would represent women and minorities on a council that could likely become all male and white. If Mayor Torre defeats his challenger Tracy Sutton in the mayoral contest, the council will lose its only female vote when current Councilwoman Rachel Richards steps down next month.
Mesirow said that his track record of representing those different from him is well-established following the passage of the short-term rental moratorium, where many of his colleagues in the vacation rental industry disagreed with him, and in his work during the George Floyd protests to bring more inclusion to the city level. He also mentioned that he had hoped to see more women put their names on the ballot this year, but there are challenges that make equitable representation in government difficult, and he said those need to be solved first.
Rose said that in addition to the fact that all three candidates on the council ballot are Jewish, in his experience as an EMT and hotline advocate, he is there to serve everyone, not just the people who look like him. He also pointed out that the city will still have a woman at the helm in City Manager Sara Ott, regardless of who is elected as mayor.
Guth added that there are other groups of people that he sees as underrepresented in Aspen that he would strive to support — including people who commute from downvalley to Aspen every day for work, those who live just outside of city lines, and visitors, none of whom will get a vote in March.
“It’s about considering the perspective of so many who aren’t being considered right now, or at least not being considered in a meaningful way,” he said.
Mesirow, Guth and Rose will face off again tonight at 5:30 p.m. for Squirm Night, a televised event where local media will ask questions of the candidates. Torre and Sutton will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. for the mayor’s session. The event can be viewed at grassrootstv.org.
Election Day in Aspen is March 7, and ballots will be mailed to active registered voters on Feb. 14. Early voting will begin on Feb. 21 at the city clerk’s office.