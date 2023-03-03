In the second reporting period for campaign finances in Aspen’s municipal election, Aspen City Councilman Skippy Mesirow led the pack with the highest total in new donations, although council candidate Bill Guth was left with the most cash on hand at the end of the two-week period.
Mesirow raised $5,930 between Feb. 14 and Monday, out-raising Guth by $180. After expenditures, however, Guth’s campaign was left with the most in the bank by a gap of more than $6,500. Sam Rose reported $2,500 in new contributions. In the mayor’s race, challenger Tracy Sutton held a slight edge over Mayor Torre with a new donation total of $3,850. Campaign contributions slowed down across the board in the second period, although the actual campaigning did not.
Coming out of the second reporting period with the most new donations, Mesirow said that the momentum feels strong and his campaign is working hard to secure as many votes as possible.
“We have picked up a ton of support, and it feels like momentum is steadily building and increasing,” Mesirow said. “I’m super grateful that we have a really large and local donor list. It’s nice to have support from locals across a socioeconomic spectrum, from people who can only give a few dollars to those who can give a few more.”
On Thursday, the candidates also submitted expense reports showing funds spent through March 2. Guth’s report showed the largest amount of spending, with $8,623.23. His report shows that the majority of the funds were paid to his campaign manager, Erica Robbie, for media and campaign management. The payment is the second installment that Robbie has received throughout the campaign; the first totaled $8,000 and the second included an extra $273.
In the council race, Guth faces Mesirow, an incumbent with a decade of experience in public office, and Rose, who has previously run for a city council seat and currently serves on the Aspen Planning and Zoning Commission. He said in a statement that that put him at a disadvantage, which is why Robbie was brought in, and he added that her compensation was well-deserved.
“As the only candidate who’s never campaigned for a public position and isn’t a known fixture, I recognized I immediately faced an inherent disadvantage,” he said. “I know how to source and empower great talent, and great talent deserves to be compensated.”
The remaining $350.23 in Guth’s expenditures went to meeting space, campaign platform management and advertising in the Aspen Daily News. The other candidates similarly spent their funding on advertising and campaign management. All of Rose’s expenditures between Tuesday and Thursday went to ads in the Aspen Daily News. Mesirow spent the least amount of money, $503.63, with the majority going toward Facebook ads and videography.
In the mayor’s race, Torre spent largely on advertising between Tuesday and Thursday. All of his reported expenditures in that timeframe went to ads in the Aspen Daily News. Sutton’s report stated that $38.23 was spent on checks for her checking account, and the other $2,640 went to social media advertising.
The first reporting period began on Jan. 1 and ended on Feb. 13. In total across both periods, Guth’s campaign raised the most money with $30,751. Mesirow’s campaign raised the second most, with $20,360.50.
Guth said in the statement that his takeaway from the campaign donations is that many community members are eager for a change in leadership.
“One of my key goals in this race since day one has been to bring broader consideration of Aspen’s many stakeholders to the city council table,” he said. “I’m incredibly grateful, humbled and most proud of the support from such a broad, diverse spectrum of people, i.e. [Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority] residents, free-market homeowners, local business owners, former elected officials, second-homeowners, etc.”
As of Thursday, Mesirow’s campaign is left with the most funds in the bank, at $4,155.47. Sutton’s shows the lowest amount of remaining funds, with $153.63.
The next campaign finance reports are not due until after the election. Election Day is March 7.