Former Aspen council member Skippy Mesirow passed the torch on last week to the two newly electeds who collected more votes than him in the March election, but he said his days of public service are far from over.
Mesirow plans to stay involved in local politics mainly through the Elected Leaders Collective, an initiative he started during his time on the council to provide support to local leaders. He also is considering running again for local office, as well as the possibility of joining some boards as a citizen member.
“There’s no part of me that would allow me to not think about it,” he said in a virtual interview April 11, less than an hour before he appeared over Zoom for his last council meeting.
Mesirow said service is an important part of his life, and that’s why he started the ELC, which provides mental health coaching to those who work in the public sphere such as first responders, teachers, elected officials and other public servants.
Mesirow also helped create the Next Generation Advisory Commission in 2012, which is a board made up of seven 18- to 40-year-olds with the goal of advancing the policy interests of the younger demographic. Mesirow said he is considering joining the commission for the opportunity to have an impact, but has not decided if that’s the right fit for him.
As he steps down from the city council, Mesirow is also leaving a vacant seat on the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority Board of Directors, where he served as vice chair and previously served as chair. The board also has a vacant citizenship seat, which Mesirow said he is eyeing.
“That’s been the most generative work I’ve done anywhere,” he said. “Impact happens at the greatest scale when others are involved, and so would I be adding direction and leadership to either of those groups, or would I be taking oxygen out of the lungs of someone else who could be developing as a leader in the community?”
In terms of leaving his place at the council table, Mesirow said he is disappointed and sad about the outcome, but as he sees it, his job now is to trust in the new council and support it in being successful. In a perfect world, he said the council will be so successful that he won’t need to worry about running again for office, but if there are things that still need to be addressed two years from now, he won’t be able to sit on the sidelines. There are still things, after all, that he wanted to accomplish in his second term that will have to wait.
“We say we want change, but we’ve made a choice in this election as a community that makes that much, much less likely. That’s really sad,” Mesirow said. “Our public institutions no longer meet the desires and needs of citizens today… it’s not a formula for success, and it’s one of the things that I had really hoped to change, and unfortunately was not able to substantially steer the ship in that direction.”
Mesirow is proud of several things that the council accomplished during his term, specifically the number of issues that were addressed during a four-year period that was marked by an unprecedented pandemic. He gave a nod to the city’s net zero waste goal and its affordable housing strategic plan, which includes 14 areas where the city can address affordable housing needs. But there are other issues that still feel incomplete to Mesirow.
“Every time I think of what I’m proud of, I have to characterize it with ‘started,’ and I’d like to see more things complete,” he said. “When I met with someone, a number of developers early in my term to talk about the Lumberyard, and said, ‘Hey, if this was a private project, from idea to people moving in, what’s your timeframe?’ And they said three to four years. Well, it’s been four years and we haven’t moved a shovel, and that’s just really disappointing.”
Overall, Mesirow said it was an honor to play a small role in reshaping Aspen’s history, and he thanked the community for being a part of it, regardless of how they voted. He also thanked city staff, his fellow council members, and incoming council members Bill Guth and Sam Rose, who were sworn in on Tuesday.
Before Mesirow’s departure, Mayor Torre thanked him for his service and read aloud a message he had written to Mesirow.
“Skippy, you can be extremely proud and know that you have been an inspiration and a leader in Aspen,” Torre said. “We know that you will continue to be an influence, a powerhouse and an agent of positive change for years to come. The city of Aspen is indebted to you.”