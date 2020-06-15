Mezzaluna’s restaurant in downtown Aspen voluntarily closed on Saturday afternoon after it was learned that one of its servers tested positive for COVID-19, co-owner Grant “Junior” Sutherland said on Sunday.
Sutherland said Mezzaluna’s location in Willits is unaffected by the situation. He said he hopes to reopen the Aspen eatery by Wednesday. Both locations reopened their in-house dining operations in late May after nearly three months of coronavirus-related closures, mandated by state and local public health orders, were lifted.
Sutherland said the server who tested positive reported for work one day last week but said he was feeling ill. At the time, his body temperature was checked — it was normal — but he was sent home anyway as a precaution. Mezzaluna staff then found out on Saturday afternoon about the positive test and the restaurant closed immediately.
“We did not have to close in Aspen on Saturday, but we felt it was the right thing to do,” Sutherland said.
He said he and others of the restaurant’s staff attempted to contact local Aspen and Pitkin County health authorities over the weekend for guidance about how to deal with the situation, but could not reach anyone. He finally got through to a public health official in Eagle County who offered advice.
“Eagle County helped me through it,” Sutherland said.
While providing take-out food service through April and May following the orders banning in-house dining — and also since reopening its dining rooms to customers a little more than two weeks ago — Mezzaluna has taken every possible precaution to ensure the safety of its employees and customers, according to Sutherland. That includes the wearing of gloves and masks, extensive cleaning operations and the regular use of hand sanitizer.
Also, signs have been posted inside each location to remind customers of social distancing and guidelines regarding the wearing of facial coverings. In Aspen, masks must be worn upon entering the restaurant, but customers may take them off once seated and eating.
Mezzaluna’s action follows that of two other local restaurants that have voluntarily shut down in recent days because of positive COVID-19 tests involving staff: Heather’s Savory Pies in Basalt and Meat & Cheese Restaurant and Farm Shop in Aspen.
Sutherland added that he told another of Mezzaluna’s employees, a kitchen worker, not to report for work last week because he also was an employee of Meat & Cheese. That employee has not been tested for coronavirus and is not symptomatic.
Pitkin County public health officials could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday.