Carlton McCoy, master sommelier, left Aspen in 2019 to become part-owner of an established winery in northern California, Burgess Cellars. But the Napa Valley winery that McCoy and his partners acquired just three weeks ago was shattered by the Glass Fire that raged through the winery and heritage buildings on Monday.
McCoy, former wine director at The Little Nell, said in a prepared statement that he and his partners will rebuild but their first concern was the safety of their employees, other Napa wineries and the community at large. The Lawrence family and McCoy confirmed the loss of Burgess Fire on Monday at 5:30 p.m. “The historical Howell Mountain estate was acquired by Gaylong Lawrence Jr. and McCoy on Sept. 11, 2020,” the statement says.
“While we are devastated by the loss of these great heritage structures, we were heartened to hear that the vineyards were mainly spared. We look forward to many more great vintages once we can rebuild the winery,” McCoy said.
Meanwhile in Aspen, McCoy’s former colleagues at The Little Nell were stunned by the news.
“Our hearts are with all of our friends in Napa and Sonoma, including our former wine director Carlton McCoy and sommelier Erik Elliott who now live and work there and are understandably affected by the devastation of the Glass Fire. This is truly devastating,” said Jonathan Fillman, general manager of The Little Nell.
According to representatives of the winery, Burgess Cellars is an “historic Napa Valley vineyard and winery purchased in 1972 from Lee Stewart of the original Souverain Winery, located on the hillsides of Howell Mountain.”
It was founded in 1972 by Tom and Linda Burgess, who continually owned and operated the venture until the Lawrence family and McCoy acquired the property in September.
McCoy’s statement says that initial reports show “minimal damage to the vineyards themselves.”
According to published reports, other famed wineries in the area, including boutique winery Chateau Boswell, were destroyed by the wrath of the Glass Fire that has consumed more than 67,000 acres.