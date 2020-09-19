In addition to smoke from the hundreds of wildfires blazing in California, Roaring Fork Valley residents also are seeing haze from the Middle Fork Fire north of Steamboat Springs.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an air quality health advisory for wildfire smoke for Aspen, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, citing the relatively nearby flames.
“Smoke concentrations will gradually decrease late Friday morning as atmospheric mixing increases, with the slowest improvement expected for valley locations,” the alert explains. “Transport winds at the Middle Fork wildfire Friday afternoon will be out of a westerly direction, sending smoke to locations east of the fire through Friday evening. By late Friday evening, smoke from the fire will drain to the west and southwest along the Mad Creek drainage through early Saturday morning.”
By 3 p.m. Thursday, the air quality index ranked Aspen at 112, according to the U.S. Forest Service and AirNow’s interactive smoke map. Anything over 100 is considered unhealthy for those with existing health conditions. By Friday evening at about 5:50, the AQI had come down to 99.
Still, while the local impacts from the Middle Fork Fire — which by Thursday had blown up to more than 5,440 acres with no containment — are expected to have waned going into the weekend, the more enduring effects from the California wildfires are likely to visibly linger.
“The weather pattern that we have right now, we have high pressure sitting overhead, and then we have disturbance coming from the West Coast. Southwest flow, and then on the backside of this ridge, we’re getting the smoke coming in from mostly California,” said Megan Stackhouse, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Grand Junction.
“Unfortunately, it’s not really looking like it’s going to improve very much,” she continued. “We do have a weak cold front moving in for the weekend, but otherwise, we’re staying in this south, southwest flow at least until mid next week.”
Cory Gates, of AspenWeather.net, was a little more optimistic in his Friday morning forecast discussion email, although he allowed that it’s a “tricky forecast” when predicting smoke and haze Saturday.
“As of now, I will say less smoke/haze in the forecast, stay tuned,” he wrote for Saturday.
When haze is visible in the air, it could be harmful, especially over long durations of time. Visibility of less than 5 miles is absolutely unhealthy.
“If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly,” the CDPHE cautioned in its alert Friday morning. “Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill.”
Laryssa Dandeneau, Pitkin County Public Health COVID-19 program administrator, addressed those concerns during an Aug. 13 community update meeting, when the Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon caused visible smoke particles in the air.
“Wildfire smoke can irritate your lungs, cause inflammation, affect your immune system and make you more prone to lung infections, including the [coronavirus]. Reduce your exposure by limiting outdoor exercise when it’s smoky,” she said. “If you’re able to and have access to, you can use a portable air cleaner in one or more rooms in your house.”
What one should not do, she continued, is undertake activities in the home that would add to the irritants, such as frying food, sweeping, vacuuming or using any gas-powered appliance.
And while masks will not alleviate smoke inhalation, they won’t cause further harm, either.
“Masks will not protect you from wildfire smoke — they don’t catch the small, harmful particles in smoke that can harm your health — however, they are not harmful if you’re wearing them,” Dandeneau clarified.