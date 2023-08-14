The Midland Avenue Streetscape Project will require the closure of Basalt’s main street for two 13-hour periods on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the town of Basalt.
Midland Avenue will be closed from the intersection with Midland Spur to Alpine Bank from 6 p.m. on Wednesday until 7 a.m. on Thursday, and then again from 6 p.m. on Thursday to 7 a.m. on Friday.
Midland Avenue will be open to traffic during the day on Thursday between the two closures. After 7 a.m. on Friday, traffic flow will be restored. Pedestrian access will be available throughout the entire time.
During the nighttime closures, the town is advising motorists to access downtown via Cottonwood Drive and River Drive or via Homestead Drive.
“The night closures are meant to expedite the installation of a new waterline across a heavily traveled intersection,” the town said in a news release. “Completing the work during two uninterrupted 13-hour time frames avoids up to six days of daytime work and associated traffic delays.”
Regular construction hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, will be implemented this week. A contractor for the town will replace the waterline and water services on the south side of Midland Avenue, from the intersection with Midland Spur to Homestead Drive.
“One lane of controlled traffic will be accessible during the day, and two lanes of traffic will be accessible at night,” the town announced. “The work will be done in sections moving up Midland Avenue.”
The work will continue well into fall. Construction will resume in late winter or early spring, depending on the weather, and run through most of 2024.